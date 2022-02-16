3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with a presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 200 Investor Centers.

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth-management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products. It serves more than 37 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Sep 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds and equity and fixed-income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund FSBDX and Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSPTX invests primarily in equity securities, especially common stocks of companies engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes or services that will provide or benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements.

The Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 36.2%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared with the category average of 0.1.05%.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund seeks long-term appreciation of capital. FSBDX invests primarily in blue-chip companies that generally have large or medium market capitalizations.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 29.3%. Sonu Kalra has been a fund manager of FSBDX since 2013.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. As a non-diversified fund, FSELX invests the majority of assets in the securities of companies, principally engaged in the design, manufacturing or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 42.4%. As of the end of December 2021, FSELX held 53 issues, with 21.30% of its assets invested in NVIDIA, Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

