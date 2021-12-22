3 Fidelity Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides clients with investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under administration (as of Sep 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed-income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX, Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX, and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund FSBDX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. FSCSX primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 29.4%. As of the end of October 2021, FSCSX held 72 issues with 26.8% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSPTX invests primarily in equity securities, especially common stocks of companies engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes or services that will provide or benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 39.7%. Brian Lempel has been the fund manager of FSPTX since 2020.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund seeks long-term appreciation of capital. FSBDX invests primarily in blue chip companies that generally have large or medium market capitalizations.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 37.3%. FSBDX has an expense ratio of 0.00% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.