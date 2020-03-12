3 Fidelity Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and the oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $2 trillion under management (as of Aug 31, 2019). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio FSAVX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that manufacture and market automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles and related parts etc. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The non-diversified fun invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FSAVX has returned 18.6% in a year.

Elliot Mattingly has been the fund manager of FSAVX since 2017.

Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Class A FCDAX invests the majority of its assets in stocks of companies with small market capitalizations. The fund, which mostly invests in common stocks of companies, aims for capital growth through its investments. FCDAX has returned 16% in a year.

As of October 2019, FCDAX held 215 issues with almost 1.30% of its assets invested in Generac Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in blue chip companies. The fund, which invests primarily in established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 25.5% in a year.

FBGRX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.06%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.