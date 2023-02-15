3 Fees to Know About Before Booking an Airbnb

For some travelers, staying in a vacation rental is more enjoyable than a hotel. If you don't love hotels, you can look for vacation rentals that offer more space and home-like amenities. You may be able to save money on accommodation costs by renting someone's home or apartment instead of staying in a hotel. But before booking your next vacation rental, make sure you consider fees. Here are some fees to know about before reserving an Airbnb rental.

1. Cleaning fees

Many Airbnb hosts charge cleaning fees. This one-time fee is charged to help cover cleaning costs between stays. Cleaning fees can vary from property to property, so it's a good idea to compare multiple rentals as you look for a place to stay. If you look around, you may find a rental that charges more affordable cleaning fees.

2. Service fees

Airbnb charges service fees to cover its operating and service costs. Before completing the checkout process, you'll be shown a breakdown of the total booking costs, including service fees. While this is a standard fee, the total costs can vary by property, so be sure to compare rental options as you look for a place to stay. Some rentals may have lower service fees.

3. Pet fees

Some Airbnb rentals are pet friendly, but you may need to pay more to bring your furry companion. Airbnb lets hosts charge pet fees, and the fee is built into the nightly rental rate instead of being shown as a separate line-item charge. You can explore pet-friendly rentals by selecting the number of pets you plan to bring during the search process. It's worth noting that pet fees don't apply when bringing service animals.

Introducing Airbnb's total price display tool

Airbnb wants to make it easier for travelers to compare prices. The company recently introduced a new search feature that allows guests to search potential rental properties by total price, including fees. This tool could help you avoid surprise fees during the checkout process.

Here's how to toggle on total pricing display: At the top of Airbnb's homepage, you'll see a notice that reads, "Show total prices upfront." Click on the "Learn more" link. You'll be shown a popup and can click "Try now" to activate this feature or select "Maybe later."

Once you start using Airbnb's total pricing tool, you'll be shown the total cost, including fees, and can easily compare rental options that fit your vacation budget. You can also see a breakdown of all costs when reviewing the booking details before completing the checkout process. Be sure to check the pricing details to make sure you understand all of your travel expenses.

Staying in a vacation rental could be a win for your wallet

As you plan for an upcoming trip, don't neglect to compare hotel and vacation rental costs at your destination. You may be able to keep more money in your checking account and stay true to your vacation budget by opting to stay in an apartment or home. But make sure you consider all costs, including fees, to keep on track with your personal finance goals.

