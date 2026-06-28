3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

Key Points

Procter & Gamble is leveraging pricing power to maintain its growth story and dividend longevity even through raw-material inflation cycles.

Enbridge is an infrastructure powerhouse backed by huge, contractually locked core earnings.

Realty Income is a real estate titan using net-lease asset structures to fund reliable cash generation.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

Certain stocks possess such durable fundamentals and crucial roles in the global economy that you can buy them without worrying about short-term market noise. These companies have spent decades building competitive moats that are nearly impossible for rivals to cross, making them ideal long-term anchor positions.

Here are three such stocks to consider for your portfolio right now.

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1. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) operates as the ultimate defensive anchor, with its portfolio of daily essential brands like Tide, Gillette, and Pampers. Because consumers trust these brands regardless of the economy, the business generates very stable revenue.

The company recently extended its legendary capital return history, marking its 70th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, and has faithfully paid a dividend for 136 years in a row. Its payout is supported by an efficient operation that generates steady free cash flow, allowing Procter & Gamble to maintain a dividend payout ratio of around 60%. The stock yields around 3%.

Even during periods of high raw-material inflation, the company's intense brand equity provides strong pricing power, allowing it to lift prices without significant customer churn. Net sales rose 7% in the recent quarter (ended March 31) to $21 billion, a healthy rate for a company at this level of maturity.

2. Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a premier choice for income investors, with a high yield of 5%. It operates an infrastructure network that acts as the energy pipeline backbone of North America. The company transports roughly 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

This mission-critical utility setup has allowed Enbridge to achieve its financial guidance for 20 consecutive years. The company stands out due to its predictable, low-risk business framework, where roughly 98% of its core earnings are generated from long-term, inflation-protected, or cost-of-service contracts.

Management recently raised its cash distribution, for a 31-year streak of consecutive annual dividend increases. Because energy must flow through its pipelines regardless of shifting interest rates or political cycles, the business functions as a highly insulated, high-yield utility with steady long-term compounding.

3. Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) provides a consistent income stream by cutting a dividend check to shareholders every single month, and it yields more than 5%. It operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns thousands of freestanding commercial properties. These locations are leased out under long-term agreements to resilient, recession-proof corporate tenants like 7-Eleven, Dollar General, and Walmart.

The core strength of the business model relies on its strict use of triple-net leases. Under this framework, the commercial tenant assumes responsibility for all property operating expenses, including maintenance, insurance, and real estate taxes, which eliminates variable overhead inflation for the trust.

Realty Income recently celebrated an impressive operational milestone, declaring its 135th consecutive monthly dividend increase. By passing on its highly predictable retail rent collections directly to investors, the company offers an easy way to own high-quality real estate without any landlord headaches.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

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Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.