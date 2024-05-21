3 Fastest-Growing Jobs in AI & How Much You Could Earn

Amid fears that artificial intelligence will take jobs away from workers in industries ranging from marketing and customer service to healthcare, AI is actually creating more opportunities for people, according to various reports.

A 2021 report from the World Economic Forum revealed that AI will create 97 million new jobs by 2025. However, that was before the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the explosive growth of generative AI in virtually every field. That figure is undoubtedly much higher now.

“AI, like any technology, is a tool. The workers who will get ahead in coming decades are the ones who learn how to master it to work more efficiently,” said Brian Prince, CEO of TopAITools.com.

Job opportunities will abound in creative industries, as a new breed of artists leverage AI to create new genres. Companies also need data scientists and developers who work to advance AI’s capabilities. Businesses in every field also need prompt engineers to help workers use AI more efficiently.

“Many existing jobs will evolve to require AI skills in the future,” Prince explained. “The same way people shifted from typewriters to word processors and then computers, tomorrow’s office will look very different as people leverage a variety of AI tools. At the same time, AI is also creating a need for entirely new roles, specifically in the development and management of the technology.”

With that in mind, here are the fastest-growing and potentially most lucrative AI-related jobs out there right now, along with how much money you can make working them.

Prompt Engineer

While many jobs will use AI to enhance workflow, prompt engineers help make it happen by providing AI programs with clear, useful direction.

ZipRecruiter.com reported that prompt engineers earn an average of $62,977 per year, but these numbers vary widely based on location and experience.

Data Scientists

Data scientists increasingly use AI to collect and analyze information. This field is growing at a rate of 35%, which is much faster than average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS lists the median salary at $108,020 per year, or more than $50 an hour.

Chief AI Officer

This c-suite executive oversees AI implementation and ensures that initiatives align with budgets and company objectives. According to OnwardSearch.com, more than 400 CAIOs are in demand across industries.

These professionals, with expertise in technology and business management, earn an average of $372,843 per year, according to Glassdoor.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Fastest-Growing Jobs in AI & How Much You Could Earn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.