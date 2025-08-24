3 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points While its valuation is high, Palantir has one of the largest opportunities in tech in front of it.

SoundHound AI has the potential to become an agentic AI leader, given its voice-first technology.

AppLovin has been demonstrating strong growth, with a big opportunity to expand into other areas.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Sometimes small investments can hit big. For stocks with high risks, but high potential rewards, you likely don't want to bet the farm. However, a small investment, say $100, in a few of these types of growth stocks can pay off if one of them hits.

Let's look at three high-risk, high-reward growth stocks to consider investing in now through fractional shares that are found at many brokerages.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has become a poster child for artificial intelligence (AI) fueled growth. Originally built to support government agencies after 9/11, the company has turned its attention to commercial clients, where its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is gaining strong traction. Palantir helps organizations gather raw data from multiple sources and turn it into actionable insights in real time.

This has resulted in Palantir's revenue accelerating for eight straight quarters, led by strong AIP adoption from U.S. commercial customers. In Q2, Palantir's overall revenue soared 48% to hit $1 billion, while U.S. commercial revenue surged 93% to $306 million. Palantir is both rapidly adding new customers and seeing robust growth from existing customers. It's also seeing strong growth from its largest customer, the U.S. government, as well as with international governments.

The stock has come under pressure recently, due to comments from famed short-seller Andrew Left, who has called the stock's valuation "detached from fundamentals and analysis." Left thinks the stock should trade at $40, which would give it the same value as OpenAI.

Valuation is the main risk with Palantir, but the company is currently unique in what it is doing. While many companies have gone after building AI models, like OpenAI, Palantir has set out for AIP to be an AI operating system. The breadth of use case for which AIP is currently being deployed is astounding, and while its valuation still remains high, with a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 112 times, the stock has the opportunity to grow into one of the largest companies on the planet.

2. SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a leader in voice AI technology. The company established footholds in the automotive and restaurant sectors, where its technology is being used as a voice assistant in automobiles and for ordering at restaurants. Meanwhile, its 2024 acquisition of Amelia, an AI software company, brought with it a strong presence in other industries, including healthcare and financial services. The combination is already starting to pay off, with the company seeing its Q2 revenue surge 217% to $42.7 million.

However, SoundHound is not stopping with AI voice technology; it's looking to become a leader in agentic AI. It merged Amelia's advanced conversational intelligence with its "speech-to-meaning" and "deep meaning understanding" technology. The result is Amelia 7.0, a voice-first AI platform where organizations can create AI agents that act autonomously.

The solution is in its early days, but SoundHound is currently migrating 15 of its largest enterprise customers onto the platform. The company also recently added real-time AI visual recognition to its tech stack, expanding the capabilities of its platform beyond voice.

While competition in agentic AI is fierce, SoundHound's voice-first approach could be significant. It's a unique approach that can help set it apart in a crowded field. For investors looking for an early-stage growth company with a strong tech foundation and a big opportunity, SoundHound is a stock worth betting on. And as it's priced at roughly $12.50 at this writing, you can pick up multiple shares for $100.

3. AppLovin

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is another stock that has been the subject of short attacks. However, there haven't been too many better AI growth stories out there.

The company has become the go-to adtech platform for gaming apps. Its AI engine, Axon 2.0, optimizes ad targeting, bidding, and placement, and it is doing it better than any other platform out there. The company is delivering strong results for its clients, which in turn is driving tremendous growth for itself.

Since Axon 2 was released in 2023, AppLovin's revenue has been soaring. That growth continued last quarter, when its revenue surged 77% to $1.26 billion. Even more impressively, AppLovin has been able to grow its revenue at a breakneck pace while at the same time lowering its operating expenses and expanding its gross margins. This led to its adjusted EBITDA nearly doubling last quarter to $1 billion, and EPS climbing from $0.89 to $2.39 year over year.

AppLovin believes it can continue to grow its revenue at a 20% to 30% pace in the gaming sector moving forward. It also made a few moves to drive growth even more in the coming years. This includes launching a self-service portal and opening up its platform to international customers. It's also looking to expand beyond gaming apps, with it piloting its technology with e-commerce and web-based ads.

If Axon 2.0 proves as effective in new verticals as it has in gaming, investors who make a small bet will be "lovin" the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppLovin and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.