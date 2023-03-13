3 Famous Names Had This to Say About the Dangers of AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the introduction of ChatGPT, everyone is talking about the possible benefits and dangers of AI.

One of the primary dangers of AI is its potential to become uncontrollable, and act independently of its intended purpose. If AI systems are not designed appropriately, major malfunctions can occur. This could lead to potentially catastrophic outcomes for the global economy.

Additionally, AI algorithms may be biased, leading to discriminatory decision-making. It could lead to the reinforcement of existing social disparities.

Finally, bad actors may use AI to develop autonomous weapons or create deep fake videos that can deceive and manipulate people.

However, proponents of AI will say that this technology offers numerous benefits to various industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and manufacturing. By automating routine tasks, AI technology can improve efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. AI can also help identify patterns and trends in large datasets, leading to new insights and discoveries.

Several titans from various industries have spoken about the dangers of AI and what it could mean for humanity. Those looking for answers may be best-served referring to the experts.

Regardless of what you feel about AI and the broader issues it can bring to the fore, investors need to know what foremost thought leaders have said about AI.

If you are an investor considering the dangers of unsupervised AI, this article is perfect for you.

Elon Musk

Source: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk is a famous business CEO who founded PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He has been featured many times on Forbes Magazine covers.

In addition to founding Tesla, which is leading the way in sustainable transportation, Elon Musk is actively partaking in several other groundbreaking ventures. His projects include Neuralink, a project looking to establish brain-machine interfaces, and The Boring Company, which aims to create an underground tunnel network for transportation. Also, let’s not forget about his takeover of Twitter. A riveting story, it captivated the investing world last year.

Accordingly, his opinion on the key business issues of the day is relevant to any discussion.

Musk is pushing the boundaries of what is possible through his innovative ideas. As a result, he is a thought leader within his field and the larger world. That is why his concerns about AI’s dangers are essential to consider.

Musk’s comments reflect the need to approach AI development and deployment with caution and responsibility. He once famously said, “I’m increasingly inclined to think that there should be some regulatory oversight, maybe at the national and international level, just to ensure we don’t do something very foolish. I mean, with artificial intelligence, we’re summoning the demon.”

In a tweet from December, Musk warned about the danger of training AI to “be woke,” or in other words, to provide information with an ideological tilt. He explains that this is deadly. This concern is not unfounded. Large language models (LLMs) like the one used to train ChatGPT often struggle with truthfulness, providing false information with high confidence levels. Considering these circumstances, it is essential to understand the dangers of what Musk is highlighting.

Stephen Hawking

Source: Shutterstock

The late professor Stephen Hawking significantly contributed to cosmology. Despite his groundbreaking work in science, Hawking shared concerns with the public about the development of artificial intelligence. He once stated that AI could spell the end of the human race, highlighting the grave consequences that may arise from its unchecked advancement.

Hawking believed that the rise of AI could be the “worst event in the history of our civilization,” indicating the severity of his concerns. He warned that if people could design computer viruses, someone could create an AI that could replicate itself. In turn, it could become a new form of life that outperforms humans in every way. He said, “I fear that AI may replace humans altogether.”

Hawking’s view on the possible dangers of AI is rooted in the concept of technological singularity. This is a theoretical point when technological progress reaches such an exponential rate that it surpasses human control and understanding. He warned that if we fail to manage AI development properly, we risk creating machines that may become too powerful to control. He believed this could lead to disastrous consequences.

Despite his apprehension about AI, Hawking recognized its potential to impact society positively. He said AI could improve the world, from curing diseases to solving global problems. However, he emphasized that its development must be guided by a framework of ethics and accountability, ensuring that AI remains subservient to human needs.

In summary, Professor Stephen Hawking is a prominent voice in the debate on the dangers of AI. Whether you are an investor or a layman, his advice is worth pondering.

Bill Gates

Source: Paolo Bona / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), one of the biggest companies in the world, got its start under Bill Gates’ leadership. He is a business magnate and philanthropist.

Gates is influential in the ongoing discourse around AI and its potential societal effects. While recognizing its capacity to bring about significant positive changes in various spheres, Gates has also raised concerns in the past about the potential risks posed by AI, particularly in warfare.

Speaking at the 2019 Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Symposium at Stanford University, Gates drew parallels between the immense power of AI and that of nuclear energy and weapons, warning that the development of AI must be approached with caution, taking into account both its potential benefits and risks.

During a Reddit “ask me anything” session a few years ago, Gates expressed bewilderment over individuals who do not share his concerns about the possibility of AI becoming too powerful for humans to control.

He explained his concerns about the emergence of superintelligence. Gates said that while machines may initially assist humans without being super-intelligent, there is potential for this to change. At that time, Gates said he was aligned with Elon Musk and others in sharing these concerns. And he was puzzled by those who did not recognize the risks posed by this new technology.

However, Bill Gates recently said AI is ‘no threat.’ According to Bill Gates, specific individuals may try and be provocative to make AI appear “stupid.” However, he does not believe that AI poses a threat to humans.

