3% fall in main Istanbul index to trigger short selling uptick rule- Borsa Istanbul

GDANSK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An uptick rule in short sale transactions will be put into effect when the main BIST 100 share index .XU100 drops 3%, Borsa Istanbul said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The new regulation came after the main BIST 100 share index closed 5.29% lower at 4,713.39 points on Wednesday.

"It has been decided that an uptick rule in short sale transactions will be applied automatically until the end of the session if the BIST 100 falls 3% or more from the previous day's close," Borsa Istanbul said in a statement, adding that the new regulation was going into effect on Friday.

(Writing by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler)

((canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.