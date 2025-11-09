3 Failing Industries and How To Transition To a New Field in the Trump Economy

The American job market is shifting this year, in due part because President Donald Trump’s economic agenda creates headwinds for several major sectors. Certain industries have taken the hardest hits lately, with economists pointing to policy changes and tariff impacts. For many workers, it’s necessary to navigate this changing environment in order to secure stable and long-term employment opportunities, according to recent analysis by CBS News.

Below are three industries that are failing already, with many workers now exploring new opportunities, upskilling and learning to adapt.

Manufacturing: Factories Feeling the Pinch

This year, manufacturing has shed thousands of jobs as factories react to increased tariffs and uncertain trade deals, according to CBS News. Automakers and electronics companies are grappling with rising prices on imported parts, while layoffs mount in regions that depend heavily on industrial employment.

Durable goods manufacturing is struggling more than most, with data from the Department of Labor pointing to the biggest drop in payroll seen in years. These tough times are being directly linked to the Trump administration’s trade policies, rooted in tariffs and international disputes, which continue to disrupt supply chains nationwide.

Construction: Projects Stalled, Budgets Squeezed

Construction has taken a serious hit in 2025, especially for projects tied to manufacturing facilities, according to Rethink Trade. Major firms are pausing work as material prices soar and loans become harder to secure, forcing some companies to cancel or reschedule their plans.

Official Federal Reserve data shows spending on construction within manufacturing dropped by over $70 billion in the first half of this year alone. Rethink Trade stresses that uncertainty around government support, as well as changing energy policies, is putting extra pressure on builders who must reassess their future in the industry.

Trade-Exposed Sectors: Caught in a Tariff Crossfire

Trade-exposed industries like logistics and agriculture are suffering from ongoing tariffs and retaliatory measures, bumping up costs and slashing demand. According to Fortune, job cuts have intensified as international buyers pull back on U.S. products and supply chains sputter. Many small businesses in the logistics and wholesale sector are reporting steep declines, unable to pass increased costs onto customers.

For workers, this means persistent anxiety and a growing number seeking new opportunities in more stable industries, according to Fortune.

How To Successfully Transition To a New Field

Making a career change in 2025 starts with understanding strengths and market needs, say experts at Robert Walters. Career advisors stress that leveraging existing abilities is the fastest way to remain competitive as industries evolve in the Trump economy.

Spot Your Transferable Skills

Robert Walters’ advisors emphasize that identifying skills applicable across industries is the quickest path to new roles. Skills like project management, technical troubleshooting or data analysis can lead to jobs in tech, healthcare or finance. According to Robert Walters, taking inventory of past accomplishments and quantifying results builds a strong case for a career change.

Professionals who can clearly document achievements and demonstrate measurable results can stand out in a crowded market.

Accelerate With Certifications

Quick upskilling is crucial in a shifting job market, and short-term certificates make a difference. Digital credentials, coding bootcamps or technical certificates are especially valuable for workers from declining fields who want an edge. According to Upskillist, these programs are now widely available online and show employers a commitment to continuous learning. Such step-by-step growth reassures hiring managers that job seekers are ready for modern, competitive industries where digital fluency is no longer optional.

Expand Your Professional Network

According to Coursera, experts agree that networking remains one of the most effective ways to land jobs in new sectors. Joining industry groups, attending webinars and connecting through online platforms offer insight into hiring trends and inside information on openings. Mentorship, whether formal or informal, provides rapid learning and helps career changers adapt.

In “hidden job markets,” recommendations and direct referrals frequently open doors, making authentic relationships more powerful than a resume alone in the current climate.

Showcase Skills That Growth Sectors Want

Targeting sectors with positive job prospects is a smart strategy, according to Upskillist. Technology, healthcare and renewable energy are weathering the Trump economy’s turbulence much better than older sectors. Employers in these fields value adaptability, digital literacy and problem-solving, traits that can be cultivated by workers looking for long-term security.

Through researching in-demand skills and mapping personal interests to growing industries, career changers may find both stability and new job satisfaction through their pivot.

