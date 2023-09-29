3 Factors to Bet on Bank ETFs Now

The journey this year for bank ETFs has been anything but smooth. The largest bank ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB, is off 21% so far this year. First, a regional banking crisis caused by the failure of three U.S. banks in the early part of the year and then a flattening yield curve weighed on the bank ETFs. However, the tables are probably turning for the segment as the rates are peaking and the yield curve is steepening.

Inside the Steepening Yield Curve

As of Sep 26, 2023, the 10-year U.S. treasury yield was 4.56% and the two-year U.S. treasury bond yields were 5.04%. On the other hand, at the start of the month, the 10-year U.S. treasury yield was 4.18% and the two-year U.S. treasury bond yields were 4.87%. This indicates that the spread between two yields has been increasing, resulting in a steepening of the yield curve, which is great for banking stocks’ operation as it boosts net interest margin.

Cheaper Valuation of Bank ETFs

Most bank ETFs have a cheaper valuation than the S&P 500. Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB, SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE and First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF FTXO have a P/E of 9.38X, 6.85X and 9.49X versus SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s SPY P/E of 17.86X. This indicates that the bank ETFs are undervalued with better growth prospects.

Banking Indicators Point to a Positive Recovery

Regional deposits and loans also rose in the middle of the year. The surge in sentiment can be seen in the future as well, as the Fed has given indication that rates have been peaking. Investors are speculating that the Fed will halt rate increases next year.

The Fed's dot plot projections unveiled the likelihood of one more rate hike in 2023, followed by two rate cuts in 2024, which are two less cuts than previously indicated in June. This would place the funds rate at around 5.1%. The projection for the fed funds rate in 2025, however, rose, with the median outlook at 3.9%, up from the 3.4% expected previously.

This predicted policy change could stimulate stock growth, especially in regional bank stocks, since experts believe the banking crisis was triggered by a sharp increase in interest rates over the past year (read: High-Dividend ETFs: Winners Amid Fed's Higher-For-Longer Rate Cues).

Bottom Line

Having said all, we would like to note that pure-play regional banking ETFs should be avoided as the operating backdrop is still edgy for the segment. These include iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF IAT, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE and First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank ETF QABA.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank ETF (QABA): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.