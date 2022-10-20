3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

An often-seen trait of a top-performing company is putting up above-average revenue growth for many years. Just look at the revenue growth charts of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- two stocks that handily beat the market over the past 10 years -- and you'll see consistent annual revenue growth at 15% to 20% or higher. When done so for a decade or longer, consistent revenue growth can compound to heights you never thought possible. Eventually, this revenue growth translates into earnings growth, which is the core driver of a stock's return over the long haul.

If you want to identify the next Amazon or Netflix, you need to find stocks that are poised to grow sales at a high rate for many years. Here are three stocks with real potential to achieve explosive revenue growth this decade that belong in your portfolio.

1. Match Group: A winner in online dating

My first pick is Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), the leading online dating company worldwide. The company owns popular dating apps/services like Tinder, Hinge, Match.com, and several others that help people find romantic partners online. Revenue is generated through premium subscriptions, digital gifts, and one-time boosts for users' profiles.

Being purely digital, these products produce extremely high margins and have seen significant growth in usage over the past five years. From 2017 to 2021, Match Group grew revenue at a compound annual rate of 22% while maintaining an adjusted operating margin above 35% each year. With $3 billion in revenue in 2022, Match Group is expected to top $5 billion in annual sales within the next three to five years if it can maintain its historical revenue growth rate. At a profit margin of 35%, that $5 billion in revenue would lead to around $1.75 billion in annual income.

With less than half of eligible singles in all markets around the world using online dating products, there is still a large addressable market out there to help Match Group continue putting up strong revenue growth this decade.

Match Group faces significant foreign exchange headwinds at the moment that slowed revenue growth in dollar figures and likely contributed to the stock price's huge drawdown of 65% this year. This short-term pessimism from Wall Street creates a favorable buying opportunity for buy-and-hold investors. With its market cap now at only $13 billion, Match Group stock will likely trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) in the single digits a few years from now, assuming it can hit that $1.75 billion income estimate. For a business with such a strong track record of growth, this looks like a cheap price at which to pick up some shares.

2. Topgolf Callaway: A fantastic and replicable entertainment concept

You might not think of this next company as an "explosive" growth stock, but Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG) has a promising future. The company owns the Callaway golf and apparel brand, Travis Mathew golf apparel, and Ogio travel luggage, and it recently merged with Topgolf. All of its segments are doing well at the moment, but the future of this company is Topgolf and its promising entertainment/retail concept.

At Topgolf locations, customers play interactive driving range games along with buying food and drinks. Looking at the segment numbers, it is clear that people are willing to spend a ton of money when visiting a Topgolf venue. The company only had 71 locations at the end of 2021 but did over $1 billion in sales that year, all while still experiencing a COVID-19 headwind in many parts of the United States. In Q2 of 2022 same-store sales were up almost 8% compared to 2019, which shows that consumers are still willing to spend big money at Topgolf even with high inflation.

For the foreseeable future, Topgolf is planning to open 10 or more new venues annually, with a goal of eventually having 200 or more locations opened up around the world. These steady venue increases combined with same-store sales growth can drive 10% or more revenue growth for Topgolf Callaway this decade. By 2025, management expects the company to generate $800 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), the company's preferred metric for measuring profitability. At a current market cap of $3.35 billion, this price looks cheap if you believe in the growth of Topgolf.

3. Olo: Bringing restaurant chains into the digital age

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the restaurant industry. It helps restaurants -- specifically large chains -- easily manage ordering, delivery, and payments across all the different channels where customers order food.

From 2018 to 2021, Olo's locations grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% from 35,000 to 79,000. Average revenue per location grew at a 29% CAGR over the same time period to $2,019 as restaurants adopted more of Olo's software modules. This led overall revenue to grow at an astounding 67% CAGR from 2018 to 2021, hitting $149.4 million in 2021. In 2022, management is guiding for $183 million to $184 million in sales.

Right now, Olo trades at a small market cap of $1.33 billion with its stock down 60% so far this year. The company is not very profitable as it is still reinvesting heavily to grow its locations under management, which would make any P/E look like the stock is expensive. However, given the business's high gross margins of around 70%, the stock will likely do well if the business keeps putting up solid double-digit revenue growth over the next few years, making it a buy today.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Match Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Match Group, Netflix, and Olo Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

