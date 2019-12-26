3 Excuses Investors Need To Stop Making

”Women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t” -- Hip Hop mogul Jay Z, a.k.a Sean Carter.

It doesn't get more basic than the quote above and the implication of how straightforward numbers can be. But that doesn't mean those who fiddle with numbers, such as investment money managers, won't come up with excuses for just about anything they believe will stick. I'll expand on that in a moment.

With all three major indexes poised to end 2019 at near all-time highs, the returns in your investment portfolio should be -- at least -- in the high-single to double-digit percentage point range. If you've earned 14% in 2019, which is about half the returns of the S&P 500 index, it’s a solid return. But you would have still underperformed the 28% rise to the S&P 500 index or the 24% rise of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. If, however, your 2019 returns are in the single-digit territory, your money manager should be fired. And if your money manager is you, well ... here are three reasons to consider letting someone else do it.

Reason #1 - "It was not my fault"

Missing out on 2019's bullish market is bad enough, but it’s worse when the money manager blames the market for his or her underperformance. Isn't that why they're paid so well? Simple principles such as "buy low, sell high" cost nothing to apply. Yet, some money managers will inevitably come up with reasons why they avoided financial stocks like Bank of America (BAC) (up 43% in 2019) and Visa (V) (up 42 % in 2019), believing they would be crushed by the low interest rate environment. But that never happened. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, the manager -- without accepting this year's responsibility -- will tell you how they're now better equipped to outperform in 2020. Don't walk, run.

Reason #2 - Hanging on to your laggards

I'm not one who insists "the market is never wrong" -- after all, the term "market correction" exists for a reason. But the market can be clear about where it stands and how if feels about a particular stock at any point in time. So why hang on to under-performers such as Boeing (BA) and 3M (MMM), thinking the market has "gotten this story wrong?" Some money managers are often attached to a cheap stock price and bet on their convictions, regardless of how flawed the thesis might have been. Hanging on to your laggards -- long after they've worn out their welcome -- is the surest way to get into trouble and get fired.

Reason #3 - Premature selling

For every money manager who hung one to their losers too long, there are those who suffer from premature selling. There should be a pill for that. The majestic rise of AMD (AMD), which posted gains of 152%, was a perfect example. Instead of focusing on the fundamentals of AMD’s business, which is consistently growing market share from Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA), some money managers outsmarted themselves racing to be the first to sell once the YTD gains reached 20%. Those who sold at 40% should also kick themselves. And while a 60% or 80% gain is nothing to sneeze at, it's nothing close to 152%.

Bottom Line

In all three examples, yes, there's the benefit of hindsight -- I get that. But money managers are pros and -- presumably -- know more about managing risk. So why, then, must the underperformance come with the excuses? And as I mentioned above, if you are your own money manager, well, it's time to take a long look in the mirror. Even more egregious are the investors who sold into periods of market turmoil (trade uncertainty, interest rate concerns, etc.) and locked in losses, as opposed to realizing that, say, McDonald’s (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) will still sell tons of burgers and Cappuccinos, respectively, whether or not the U.S. and China good not shake hands. As you look back at your money moves in 2019, consider the above mistakes and see if you fall into any of those categories.

