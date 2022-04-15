3 Exciting Cryptocurrencies to Buy for Less Than $2

Cryptocurrencies may have lost some value in recent times. But that doesn't change their prospects for future success. And that's why now isn't time to turn our backs on these players. Instead, it's an opportunity to scoop them up for unbelievably low prices.

What do I mean when I say "low"? I'm talking less than $2. Three exciting cryptocurrencies with strong platforms and growth on the horizon are trading at these levels. So, with an investment of under $10, you can take a small position in each one. Let's take a look at these players -- and why they're great bargains.

1. Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading for less than $1. That's after rising to nearly $3 last year. There's plenty of reason to believe Cardano will make its way back to those levels and beyond. The blockchain is in its early days. Software engineers are following a five-stage roadmap to make Cardano fully self-sustaining and decentralized. They're now working simultaneously on the final two stages. Once they're done, Cardano may see a big boost -- in users and in market value.

Also on the horizon is the launch of a scaling solution to make transactions on the blockchain even faster than they are today. Right now, Cardano processes 250 transactions per second. The new hydra solution creates separate off-chain "heads" for certain transactions to take place. Each head may process 1,000 transactions per second. And, importantly, it prevents congestion on the main network. This could make Cardano a future winner in the world of decentralized applications (dApps).

2. Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is another player that trades for less than $1. But over time, this cryptocurrency could make it past its previous high of about $2.40. That's because Algorand, like Cardano, also is likely to impress users with its speed and efficiency.

Algorand currently processes more than 1,200 transactions per second -- but it's working toward a goal of 45,000. The blockchain's protocol structure is the secret behind its speed. Algorand has a base layer that takes care of smart contracts and asset creation. And the network has a second layer that handles complex smart contracts and dApps. At the same time, to optimize decentralization and security, Algorand uses a pure proof-of-stake method of verifying transactions. This gives verification power randomly to any stakeholder -- rather than favoring only the top holders.

Right now, about 250 projects exist on Algorand. And that number could quickly multiply as Algorand's blockchain becomes faster.

3. Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) was worth more than $3 at its peak last year. Today, it trades for about $1.20. Fantom is a series of blockchains, all attached to the main Fantom network. Users can build their own blockchains on Fantom -- and benefit from the speed and security it provides.

Speaking of speed and security, these are two of Fantom's strengths. Fantom tackles those two points and decentralization through its consensus mechanism and protocol. The blockchain can process transactions asynchronously -- and this boosts efficiency. And the consensus protocol considers all nodes involved in the verification process as equal.

Fantom started out with $750 million in total value locked (TVL). And today, TVL has reached about $8 billion. One of the next catalysts for Fantom may be the launch of its second grant program. This will match funds up with exciting new projects to be developed on Fantom. Last year, the number of developers on Fantom quadrupled from the previous year, according to Electric Capital. This is a sign that more and more projects on this blockchain are on the way.

