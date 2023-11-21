3 eVTOL Stocks Ready to Take to the Skies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electronic vertical take-off and landing aircrafts (eVTOL stocks) have been among the hottest investment themes for the year. Truly, the flying cars are likely to be our new reality within the next 12 to 24 months. As some of the best eVTOL companies move towards commercialization, ample price action exists.

Of course, eVTOL stock has surged for year to date (YTD). However, that shouldn’t stop investors from considering exposure to some of the best flying car stocks. The reason is remains in early-growth stage with tailwinds likely to last into the next few decades.

In fact, challenges and intermediate phases of correction do indeed lie ahead. However, the best companies will survive and create immense value.

Industry potential shows the market for flying car stocks is expected to swell to $17.84 billion by 2030. This could be the tip of the iceberg, as the market size is expected at $9 trillion by 2050. Therefore, let’s talk about three eVTOL stock ready to take the skies.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock has skyrocketed by 230% for YTD. Indicators show coming year will be equally exciting in terms of business progress and ACHR stock upside. Intermediate corrections will be a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure to the stock.

Importantly, Archer ended Q3 2023 with a liquidity buffer of $600 million, supporting operations until commercialization in 2025.

Additionally, Archer is expanding its wings. Already, the company has a $142 million order from the U.S. Air Force. Besides commercial operations in the U.S. in 2025, Archer is growing internationally, signing with partners in India and United Arab Emirates to commence 2026 operations. More connections are likely with other countries in the coming quarters. This will secure a sturdy growth platform for 2026 and beyond. Therefore, it’s not surprising that ACHR stock is surging higher and remains attractively valued.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has corrected from July highs of $12 to current levels of $6.1. Now is prime time to accumulate Joby, which is also on track to commercialize flying taxis in 2025.

With cash burn likely in the early-stage of business, Joby reported a cash buffer of $1.1 billion as of Q3 2023. Also, the company’s progress towards full certification by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) is progressing steadily. In fact, 84% of certification plans are already completed. Recently, the company tested its electric air-taxi in New York City.

In another important development, the company delivered its first all-electric air taxi to the U.S. Air Force. Joby has an order backlog of $131 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Furthermore, Joby Aviation has invested $264 million in research and development in the first nine months of 2023. Cash burn is unlikely to be a concern. But ongoing investment in R&D will ensure that Joby remains competitive and the business grows rapidly in the next five years.

EHang Holdings (EH)

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is another name among eVTOL stocks that looks attractive for the next few years. EH stock is in a recovery mode after tumbling due to the short call from Hindenburg Research. Notably, the stock is still higher by 50% for YTD.

In October, EHang successfully obtained certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle. This is an important development in terms of revenue upside in 2024 and beyond.

Also, EHang is working towards expanding presence globally. As of July, the company had conducted 39,000 trial flights in 14 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. With a widely addressable market, the outlook seems bright.

From a financial perspective, EHang reported cash and equivalents of $44.9 million as of July. Equity dilution in the next 12 months to pursue aggressive growth is probably. However, that’s unlikely to be a concern if business developments remain encouraging and point to robust revenue upside in the next five years.

