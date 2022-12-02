3 EV Stocks to Sell Right Now

Electric vehicle stocks continue to be highly valued in the market based on expectations for future growth. But some companies aren't built to be profitable long term or have a lot to do to prove they're investable at all. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) are all stocks you should avoid right now.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2022.

Travis Hoium has the following options: long January 2023 $15 puts on Blink Charging. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.