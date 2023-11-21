3 EV Stocks That Have Key Product Launches in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As an investor, you’re constantly looking for the next big opportunity, especially in the dynamic world of electric vehicles (EVs). EV stocks with upcoming product launches are particularly exciting, presenting unique possibilities for growth.

As of 2022, the market had already achieved a notable value of $384.65 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights. Looking ahead, projections from industry experts and companies such as BloombergNEF are highly optimistic. The research organization anticipates this market to expand significantly, with forecasts suggesting a value of approximately $500.48 billion in 2023 and an impressive surge to around $1,579.10 billion by 2030.

This exponential growth trajectory is largely driven by heightened environmental consciousness and rapid advancements in EV technology. Notably, BloombergNEF also highlights the potential of the EV sector as a $46 trillion market opportunity stretching up to 2050, further emphasizing the sector’s expansive future prospects.

In this article, we’re not just talking stocks and numbers. We’re talking about the adrenaline rush of potential and electric dreams becoming tangible realities. So, investors, strap in. We’re taking a high-voltage dive into the EV stocks with upcoming product launches.

Toyota (TM)

Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), a global leader in the automotive industry, has demonstrated resilience and innovation, especially in the EV market. Year to date, Toyota has experienced a significant return of approximately 38%, indicating strong investor confidence. Impressive recent financials: a 24% increase in revenue to 11.43 trillion JPY and a striking 194% surge in net income, reaching 1.28 trillion JPY have backed this uptick. These figures are a testament to Toyota’s robust business strategy and operational efficiency.

In the realm of electric vehicles, Toyota is not just keeping pace but forging ahead with its ambitious initiatives. Highlighting this commitment, the company’s collaboration with BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) in developing its first electric sedan is a testament to its goal of diversifying its EV portfolio. Moreover, Toyota’s Beyond Zero campaign underscores its dedication to sustainable transportation, offering an extensive range of low and zero-emissions vehicles. This impressive lineup includes 16 electrified models, ranging from hybrids to the innovative bZ4X battery electric vehicle.

Additionally, Toyota’s strategic investments in the United States further cement its position in the EV sector. The announcement of the first U.S.-assembled battery-electric SUV, slated for 2025, represents a significant step forward. Complementing this, Toyota has committed $2.1 billion to a new battery plant in North Carolina. These initiatives are pivotal, expanding Toyota’s manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing its competitive North American market presence.

Furthermore, Toyota is actively embracing advanced technologies like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). Its partnership with Oncor Electric Delivery in Texas is a prime example of this progressive strategy. This technology allows for the flow of energy from vehicle batteries back to the grid, demonstrating Toyota’s commitment to innovative solutions in energy management.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM), a stalwart in the automotive industry, is navigating a challenging economic landscape. Despite a year-to-date return loss of 19%, GM’s recent quarterly earnings reveal a mixed financial picture. It registered a revenue increase to $44.13 billion, up 5%, but its net income dipped to $3.06 billion, a decrease of 7%. This financial snapshot indicates resilience amid market volatility, underscoring GM’s strategic focus on long-term growth.

Shifting gears, GM is accelerating its EV initiatives, a crucial pivot in today’s auto industry. The company plans to launch an impressive lineup of seven Ultium-based EVs by the end of 2023. This range, including models like the Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac LYRIQ, demonstrates GM’s commitment to diversification in the EV market. Such expansion is pivotal for GM, as the EV sector represents not just a trend but the future of automotive technology.

In this vein, central to GM’s EV strategy is its emphasis on robust battery production and supply chain. The partnership with LG through Ultium Cells is a cornerstone of this approach. With several battery plants in the pipeline, GM is poised to boost its EV battery cell capacity significantly. This foresight in securing critical resources underscores GM’s determination to be a frontrunner in the EV race.

Looking at the broader picture, GM’s collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) to develop a nationwide EV charging network is a strategic move. It enhances GM’s EV infrastructure and signals its commitment to fostering EV adoption. This network is a critical piece of the puzzle, ensuring the necessary charging infrastructure supports GM’s expanding range. As GM forges ahead, these initiatives collectively paint a picture of a company adapting to change and driving it.

Nio (NIO)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO), a notable player in the EV sector, has encountered challenges this year, evidenced by a year-to-date return of -23.1%. Its recent financial performance paints a mixed picture. In June 2023, Nio reported a revenue decline of 14.8% year-on-year, alongside a substantial increase in operating expenses by 47.2%. Despite these figures, Nio’s strategic plans for 2024 hint at potential recovery and growth.

Focusing on innovation, Nio is set to launch self-developed high-voltage battery packs in the latter half of 2024. This advancement is pivotal in enhancing charging efficiency and underscores Nio’s commitment to technological leadership in the EV landscape. Introducing an 800-volt battery pack signals Nio’s ambition to redefine EV battery standards.

Moreover, Nio’s expansion into a more diverse market segment is imminent. The company’s plan to unveil a new mass-market marque, priced accessibly between $30,000 and $45,000, is a strategic move. Importantly, this expansion aims to cater to a broader consumer base, tapping into the growing demand for affordable EV options. Such diversification could be a game-changer for Nio, marking its entry into new market territories.

Furthermore, these initiatives reflect Nio’s resilience and adaptability in the face of financial headwinds. As a key player among EV stocks with upcoming product launches, Nio is pioneering in battery technology and broadening its product range, positioning itself strongly for the future. The EV industry’s evolution, underscored by Nio’s upcoming product launches, could be a catalyst for its rebound and a significant point of interest for investors monitoring EV stocks with imminent new offerings.

