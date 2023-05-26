3 EV Stocks That Are Flying Under the Radar But Not for Long

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The electric vehicle sector has experienced exponential growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options. However, three companies within the industry are still flying under the radar… but just for a short time.

Let’s explore their strengths, challenges, and growth prospects to get an overview of possible future investment positioning.

Nio (NIO)

Nio (NYSE:NIO), known as “the Tesla of China,” has gained recognition in the EV market for its focus on high-end electric vehicles and innovative services.

During the first quarter of 2023, NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles. Analyst ratings are suggesting the stock carries 95% upside, stemming both from management guidance figures and a looming economic recovery in China.

Nio’s advantages:

Positioning as an EV market leader in China.

Battery subscription model that addresses customer concerns about ownership and charging time.

Extensive network of charging stations and interchangeable battery services.

Challenges for Nio:

Increasing competition in the EV market in China and globally.

Dependence on the Chinese market and evolving supportive government policies.

Need to maintain profitability as competition increases and subsidies are reduced.

Nikola (NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has taken a unique approach to the EV market, emphasizing hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and autonomous technologies.

During the first quarter of 2023, the company reported revenues of $11.1 million, up from $1.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, Nikola posted a net loss of $169.1 million, slightly higher than the $152.9 million loss from the same period of 2022. For those investors who have a bit of dry powder laying around for a turnaround play, analyst ratings are pointing to a potential 400%-plus gain.

Nikola’s advantages:

Focus on hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks that offer longer range and faster recharge times.

Strategic partnerships with major industry players and a focus on autonomous technologies.

Increased revenues, demonstrating growing demand in the hydrogen fuel cell segment.

Challenges for Nikola:

Competition in the EV and hydrogen fuel cell market.

Need to expand hydrogen refueling infrastructure to support the mass adoption of fuel cell trucks.

Dependence on technological advances and government regulations.

Rivian (RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has captured the market’s attention, focusing on electric off-road adventure and sport utility vehicles.

During the first quarter of 2023, Rivian delivered 7,946 vehicles, generating total revenues of $661 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $1.35 billion in the same period. As the American and international consumer becomes familiar with the features of the company, analysts believe that the stock should be trading at least 90% higher than today’s prices.

Rivian’s advantages:

Innovative design and performance for electric off-road adventure and sport utility vehicles.

Strategic partnerships with key investors and collaborations in the automotive industry.

Power to expand into different market segments with its modular electric vehicle platform.

Challenges for Rivian:

Need to ramp up production and overcome logistical challenges.

Dependence on market trends and demand for sport utility vehicles.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

