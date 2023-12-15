3 EV Stocks That Are Definitely Better Buys Than Tesla

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There is no denying that the Electric Vehicle industry is cooling. EV makers have reduced their capital allocation toward EV production and set a lower target for the first half of 2024. This could be due to the high interest rate environment and lower consumer spending. However, it is temporary, and we will see the demand pick up. If you are enjoying the transition toward EVs, remember there is much more to the industry than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While it is a leader and one of the biggest players in the industry, the competition is growing, and several EV makers have a stronghold on the market. With that in mind, let’s look at the three EV stocks to buy that are better than Tesla.

Li Auto (LI)

Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com

At the top of my list of electric vehicle stocks is Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), one of the best EV makers right now. Li Auto is leading the EV race, whether you consider the delivery numbers, financials or product lineup. Trading at $34 today, the stock is up 64% year to date but still trading lower than the 52-week high of $47. It has launched Li Mega, a fully electric EV that will be available in February, and the 10,000 pre-orders already show the enthusiasm surrounding the car.

The company has impressed investors with the delivery numbers—over 40,000 cars in November. It is very close to achieving the final quarter delivery target, and we could see it report even better delivery numbers in 2024. While EV sales are slowing for several companies, Li Auto is picking up pace. At the end of November, its cumulative year-to-date deliveries stood at 325,677, higher than the target of 300,000 for the year.

Its Li-One SUV is one of the best-selling models in China, and aims to launch four new models in 2024. Li Auto’s financials prove that the company is thriving despite rising competition. In the third quarter, it reported a revenue of $4.75 billion, which is a 271% increase year over year, and its net income stood at $385.5 million, up from the net loss it reported in the prior period.

The EV maker has achieved success through its upscale SUVs which are well-priced compared to the premium cars offered by Tesla. It is the product lineup, execution, and pricing that has helped Li Auto grow over the years.

BYD Company (BYDDF)

Source: J. Lekavicius / Shutterstock.com

Next on the list of EV stocks is an obvious pick, BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), a fierce Tesla competitor. The company is very close to beating Tesla on delivery numbers and is also the world’s second-largest battery maker. A huge advantage that BYD has over Tesla is its global presence. It is already exporting its cars to several countries globally and is steadily expanding its reach. BYDDF stock is exchanging hands for $26, much lower than the 52-week high of $36.

Another thing to remember is that Tesla only manufactures battery-powered EVs, whereas BYD makes BEVs and plug-in hybrid cars, which helps it achieve a larger market share. The company is expected to beat Tesla in delivery numbers in the final quarter of the year.

The company sets itself apart with the price point. It offers top-quality cars at a lower price than that of Tesla, where it benefits the most. As the EV market improves and we see higher demand, we will see BYD Co. thrive. It is at the top of the EV stocks that are better than TSLA.

In the first nine months of the year, we saw the company’s profits increase by 142% year over year to hit over $3 billion, and this is when Tesla’s profits dropped due to cost-cutting measures. It currently has a better profit margin than Tesla. The stock is highly undervalued with a huge potential to double, and if you think Tesla is expensive, this is your chance to own a strong EV stock before the year ends.

XPeng (XPEV)

Source: Koshiro K / Shutterstock

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) disappointed investors in the third quarter results, but it expects the next year to be much better. It anticipates deliveries between 59,500 and 63,500 in the year’s final quarter, and it has already delivered 40,043 cars in October and November. It only needs to deliver 19,457 cars to achieve the lower end of its target.

Additionally, the company has revealed a 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle, which has garnered a lot of interest and attention from buyers. Its G6 EV has become the most popular SUV in China, and the launch of another car could benefit the company’s revenue.

While XPeng might find it difficult to compete with some of the industry leaders, it is still going strong. XPEV stock is trading at $15 today and is up 51% year to date. The company is still in growth mode, with much more to come.

XPEV stock was as high as $64 in Nov 2020 and has lost most of its value. Buying the stock at $15 is a good deal, not one that comes along easily. While the stock may not soar exponentially high anytime soon, there is a strong chance of it bouncing back in 2024. It is one of the top EV stocks to buy now.

Many EV makers are eyeing China’s top spot, but it is too soon to declare a winner. XPeng is still in the race and is riding strong, expecting a better 2024.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

