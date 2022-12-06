3 EV Stocks For Your December 2022 Watchlist

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely have seen that EV stocks have been surging in recent years as the move toward electric vehicles accelerates. In fact, EV stocks are one of the fastest-growing areas of the stock market, offering investors an opportunity to profit from the EV revolution while simultaneously contributing to a sustainable future.

EV stocks offer investors a promising investment portfolio, giving them access to some of the most advanced and cutting-edge technologies driving the EV market forward. EV stocks are becoming increasingly popular among both institutional and retail investors. With that in mind, here are three EV stocks for your watchlist right now.

EV Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

Tesla (TSLA Stock)

First up, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. In October, Tesla announced its 3rd-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $21.5 billion. For context, this was versus the street’s consensus estimates which were an EPS of $1.01 per share, and revenue of $22.5 billion. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for Q3 2022 which was earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $22.5 billion.

What’s more, Tesla’s revenue figures for the quarter, represent a 55.9% increase versus the same period, a year prior. Additionally, Tesla also reported that it produced over 365,000 vehicles while delivering over 343,000 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022.

Looking at the last month of trading action, shares of TSLA stock are down 9.25%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Tesla stock is down another 1.97%, currently trading at $178.86 a share.

Ford (F Stock)

Next, Ford Motors Company (F) is a leading American manufacturer of cars, SUVs, and trucks. Just this month, the company announced that its electric vehicle sales are increasing twice the rate of the EV Segment for the month of November.

In detail, the company reported that its electric vehicle sales were up 103% for the month of November on a year-over-year basis. These numbers make Ford the second best-selling brand and manufacturer of EVs right behind Tesla. What’s more, Ford also reported that sales for its Mustang Mach E-Series increased by 14.6%.

So far year-to-date shares of Ford stock have been beaten down by 39.80%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Ford stock is trading lower by 2.13% at $13.10 a share.

General Motors (GM Stock)

Topping off the list is General Motors Company (GM). For starters, General Motors is one of the largest and most successful automotive manufacturers in the world. The company produces a diverse range of vehicles from small cars to large pick-up trucks.

In November, General Motors announced that it raised its forecast and expects it’s North American EV portfolio to be profitable by 2025. In the announcement, the company said it is scaling its EV capacity in North America to more than 1 million units per year. “GM’s ability to grow EV sales is the payoff for many years of investment in R&D, design, engineering, manufacturing, our supply chain and a new EV customer experience that is designed to be the best in the industry,” commented GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

Taking a look at the last month of trading, shares of GM stock are trading lower by 4.80%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, GM stock is trading in the red by 3.33% at $37.52 a share.

