3 EV Charging Stocks to Buy on the Dip: March 2024

Crisis may soon become an opportunity for EV charging stocks.

Over the last few days, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced it would divest about 1,000 gas stations and funnel its resources into expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. By 2030, the company wants to increase the number of public charge-points to around 200,000, from around 54,000 today, said the company.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) just teamed up with Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to bring fast EV charging to dealers across Europe. After all, according to Reuters, “A lack of charging infrastructure has been seen as a major roadblock to mass adoption of EVs in Europe and one of the reasons for slowing demand growth for electric cars.”

Plus, the Biden Administration just sketched out plans for EV charging along major U.S. freight corridors. That’s on top of the $623 million the Administration provided to build out an EV charging network. With that, investors may want to take advantage of the latest dip in EV charging stocks and buy:

EVgo (EVGO)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

One of the top EV charging stocks to buy is EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO). After bouncing to a recent high of $3.15, EVGO dipped back to $2.31, where it’s again a buy. Granted, EVGO is still stuck in a downward trend, but with growing catalysts, it could start to pivot higher near term.

Helping, RBC Capital analysts say EVGO profitability should improve as the electric vehicle market expands. With a $4 price target, the firm noted, “The automotive industry is moving towards electrification, and we believe EVgo is well positioned to benefit from this secular trend,” as quoted by StreetInsider.com.

Earnings haven’t been too shabby either. In its most recent quarter, EVGO posted sales of $50 million, as compared to the $27.3 million posted a year earlier. “EVgo had a fantastic 2023 as we relentlessly focused on customer experience, a digital-first approach and station development, resulting in revenue growth that nearly tripled,” added CEO Badar Khan.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Source: David Tonelson/Shutterstock.com

Another one of the top EV charging stocks to buy is Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK).

It also just dipped after failing at double-top resistance, but starting to pivot from $2.40 support. While earnings were nothing to write home about, give it time. Remember, it still expects to see positive EBITDA by December. And, according to President and CEO Brendan Jones, the company is seeing improvements.

For example, Jones noted that total revenue grew 130% compared to 2022 and represents a 671% increase over 2021. Plus, he says Blink is attracting prominent clients such as the United States Postal Service and Mack Trucks.

With growing investments in EV charging infrastructure, I’d like to see BLNK retest $3.40 initially. From there, I’d like to see BLNK rally back to its 2021 high of $64.50. Granted, that won’t happen for some time, but have patience. Analysts at D.A. Davidson also just reiterated a hold on the BLNK stock with a $5 price target.

Beam Global (BEEM)

Source: shutterstock.com/JLStock

There’s also Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM), which dipped to $6.76.

Most recently, the company received a new patent from the U.S. Patent Office, which covers Beam’s wireless charging technology.

As noted by company CEO Desmond Wheatley, “The EV ARC is already the easiest and fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure solution. With this new patented-technology a driver will have the ability to fuel a vehicle by doing no more than parking on the EV ARC.”

That’s in addition to recently announcing a $4.8 million deal with Homeland Security, and a $7.4 million deal with the U.S. Army. It was even awarded contracts with San Diego and Los Angeles. And, it just acquired Serbian streetlight company Amiga, which will allow it to expand throughout Europe. It also just received a $1 million order from the UK Ministry of Defense for 10 EV ARC EV charging systems.

With growth only set to accelerate at Beam, I’d like to see the BEEM stock rally back to $8.50 initially. From there, long term, I’d like to see it rally back to at least $12.

