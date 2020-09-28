3 ETFs to Get ESG Exposure in Large, Mid or Small Caps

With the popularity of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing only rising amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the space has come under more scrutiny by regulating bodies. For the investor, this means performing due diligence and having a discerning eye for true ESG investments--something that can be had with three funds from iShares with exposure to large, mid and small cap companies.

All three funds seek to eliminate exposure to certain controversial business activities that pose risks or do not align with an investor's preferences. Regardless of market cap size, iShares has the discerning ESG ETF investor covered with these three funds:

iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV): invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened Index, by using representative sampling technique. The fund does not invest in stocks of companies operating across business of tobacco (both production and retail), controversial weapons, manufacturers and major retailers of small arms and companies involved in certain fossil-fuel related activity sectors. iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Seek to eliminate exposure to certain controversial business areas while accessing large-cap U.S. stocks. Low cost access to large-cap U.S. stocks screened for sustainability considerations. Use to build a sustainable equity portfolio for the long term.

iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH): invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. The fund invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Sustainability Screened Index, by using representative sampling technique. The fund does not invest in stocks of companies operating across business of tobacco (both production and retail), controversial weapons, manufacturers and major retailers of small arms and companies involved in certain fossil-fuel related activity sectors. iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Seek to eliminate exposure to certain controversial business areas while accessing mid-cap U.S. stocks. Low cost access to mid-cap U.S. stocks screened for sustainability considerations. Use to build a sustainable equity portfolio for the long term.

iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR): invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Sustainability Screened Index, by using representative sampling technique. The fund does not invest in stocks of companies operating across business of tobacco (both production and retail), controversial weapons, manufacturers and major retailers of small arms and companies involved in certain fossil-fuel related activity sectors. iShares Trust - iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Seek to eliminate exposure to certain controversial business areas while accessing small-cap U.S. stocks. Low cost access to small-cap U.S. stocks screened for sustainability considerations. Use to build a sustainable equity portfolio for the long term

For more market trends, visit ETFTrends.com.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.