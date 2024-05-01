3 ETFs to Buy When the Market Gets Crazy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Exchange-traded funds can be your best friend during times of volatility, which brings us to ETFs to buy. Primarily, the casting of a wide net enables you to cover much more ground than you can hope for selecting individual securities.

Second, the very nature of ETFs help mitigate downside risk. If one idea within the basket tanks, other more compelling names could help pick up the slack. Also, these funds enable you to acquire exposure across multiple industries. This way, you can face market uncertainty with a greater degree of confidence.

It’s a tricky world out there. Give yourself an advantage with these ETFs to buy.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

When faced with uncertainty, it’s a good idea to target companies that provide passive income. Generally, these enterprises tend to be the most stable. After all, those dividends must come from somewhere. Nevertheless, it can still be quite a challenge to decipher which names will win out. With the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), the fund takes much of the guesswork out of the equation.

Notably, technology stalwart Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) represents the top holding of the VIG ETF. To be fair, it’s not the most generous enterprise, with a forward yield of 0.74%. However, the company has been increasing its payout over the last 22 years. Rounding out the top three are fellow tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Another factor that makes the VIG one of the best ETFs to buy is diversification. Technology holds the top weighting at 22.35%. However, the financial and healthcare sectors aren’t too far behind at 20.15% and 16.34%, respectively. Combined with a lowly expense ratio of 0.06%, this Vanguard fund should be on your radar.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)

One of the key reasons why investors ought to consider the utilities sector during market turbulence is the natural monopoly. Technically speaking, nothing prevents a would-be rival from competing against a utility provider. However, high barriers to entry exist, including regulatory frameworks. As such, most don’t even bother, leaving the utility giants entrenched.

Still, it’s difficult to know for sure which utility to buy. So, that’s where the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) enters front and center stage. The XLU’s top holding is NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), a powerhouse in the green and renewable energy space. Rounding out the top three holdings are Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

Granted, there’s not a whole lot of diversification in the XLU – it’s 100% utilities. However, what’s great about the fund is the geographic diversity. For example, Duke covers the Carolinas, which has seen an influx of millennials. Southern covers, as its name implies, the Southern states.

With the utility firms providing an excellent source for high dividends, XLU is one of the top ETFs to buy.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)

Consumer staples represent everyday products that people need (or want). Thus, the sector provides ample protection from volatility. To be sure, if the market decides to tank, the red ink could end up taking everything down. Still, consumer staple specialists tend to be resilient in large part because of the underlying revenue predictability. Sure enough, the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) makes for an intriguing idea for ETFs to buy.

Not surprisingly, the IYK’s top holding is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Fundamentally, P&G offers assurances for investors thanks to its relevant products and longstanding brand awareness. Coming in as number two and three are the beverage giants PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Both should benefit from the trade-down effect as cheap providers of caffeinated products.

While the vast majority of the IYK is tied to the consumer defensive space specifically (87.94%), the fund includes modest exposure to healthcare (9.61%) and basic materials (1.78%). It’s not an exciting fund per say. However, it should keep your portfolio upright.

