3 ETFs Tailor-Made for the New Biden Administration

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Obviously, it's been more than two months since Election Day and nearly three weeks since the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, giving market participants ample time to digest the notion of the Democrats controlling the White House and both houses of Congress.

Investors seem to be at peace with that. Over the past 90 days, the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) is higher by 14.08 percent. That includes a 4.11 percent gain over the past month – a period including the Democrats capturing the Georgia Senate seats and Biden pitching a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

As is always the case with a changing of the guard at the White House, Biden's victory is stoking ample chatter regarding what investments are poised to benefit under the new administration. Of course, exchange traded funds make for efficient avenues for accessing strategies and themes poised to benefit from the new president's policy objectives.

Some of those strategies are already soaring with obvious beneficiaries including cannabis and clean energy ETFs, among others. Here are a few more ETFs that could deliver for investors under the Biden presidency.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and rival infrastructure funds spent much of the second half of 2020 rallying in anticipation of Election Day. The thesis was, and it still holds true, is that infrastructure is a bipartisan issue, so PAVE wasn't tethered to a particular election result.

Additionally, large-scale domestic infrastructure aren't just needed and needed as soon as possible, infrastructure makes for a practical avenue for rejuvenating an economy still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Biden ran on a platform that featured aggressive infrastructure investment as a key pillar of economic policy and potential COVID-19 recovery efforts,” writes Global X analyst Andrew Little. “His $2 trillion cleantech and infrastructure plan seeks to provide stimulus and job-creation by building and retrofitting physical infrastructure that facilitates commerce and improves the American quality of life.”

There are compelling reasons to spend and spend big on infrastructure. Politicians seeking reelection know this and that could be a catalyst to finally get a comprehensive infrastructure done.

"While the sudden and severe onset of the COVID-19-induced recession created new budgetary challenges, it also provided an opportunity for renewed infrastructure spending,” notes S&P Global. “S&P Global Economics estimates that a $2.1 trillion boost in public infrastructure spending over 10 years, to the levels (relative to GDP) of the mid-20th century, could add as much as $5.7 trillion to the U.S. over the next decade, creating 2.3 million jobs by 2024 as the work is being completed.”

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

The Invesco Solar ETF returned a staggering 233.9 percent last year with much of that performance attributable to an array of Democratic presidential candidates pitching ambitious renewable energy platforms. Obviously, Biden is now president and he's got his own large-scale clean energy goals that call for $2 trillion in spending.

Solar is a centerpiece of the Biden agenda and TAN reflects as much, climbing more than 18 percent to start 2021. TAN is exceedingly relevant because solar is adaptable for corporate and residential consumption and with prices declining, more customers can go green.

As of late last year, solar was just a $53 billion industry on a global basis, but analysts believe that figure could exceed $223 billion by 2026, indicating there's still significant long-term potential with TAN.

This year, the risks to consider with TAN are twofold. First is history repeating, meaning TAN was a dreadful performer for most of the Obama Administration. Second, enthusiasm for Biden's green energy goals and the president's promises are heavily baked into solar equities, making TAN and its components vulnerable to disappointment. The good news is that some of that vulnerability is defrayed by states setting their own climate change agendas and more countries outside the U.S. embracing renewable energy.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

One advantage of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund is that its ability to deliver for investors isn't directly dependent on the president, regardless of party. On that basis, it makes for a relevant inclusion on this list because it can act as a diversifier with PAVE and TAN, which can be moved by political jostling.

The newest of the dedicated cloud computing ETFs, WCLD is separating itself from the pack in terms of performance, having more than doubled last year. Asking WCLD to repeat that showing is difficult, but more upside is a legitimate possibility.

“Even within this high performing basket of market disruptors, the companies leading the pack in this race of market performance are starting to emerge,” according to Bessemer, the firm that partners with Nasdaq on WCLD's index. “We believe that more than a dozen companies within this elite public basket will become long term market leaders; however, four are top contenders—Salesforce, Adobe, Shopify, and Twilio. Microsoft and Amazon are the two additional companies to follow within the broader tech industry considering both how quickly they’ve embraced cloud computing and how fundamental cloud is to their growth strategy.”

