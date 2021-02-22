3 ETFs from Global X Posting Huge Daily Volume

Cloud computing, lithium, and electric vehicles are driving activity for three funds from thematic ETF provider Global X. These funds have been posting high daily volume.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is already up over 60% within the past year. The fund seeks to track the Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index, the fund holds a basket of companies that potentially stand to benefit from the continuing proliferation of cloud computing technology and services.

CLOUD gives ETF investors:

High Growth Potential : CLOU enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology.

: CLOU enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology. An Unconstrained Approach : CLOU’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

: CLOU’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme. ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, CLOU delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the cloud computing theme.

Lithium Driving Electric Vehicles and Vice Versa

A demand for lithium and electric vehicles go had in hand. As such, ETF investors can check out the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).

LIT seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index, which is designed to measure broad-based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry.

The ETF gives investors:

Efficient Access : LIT offers efficient access to a broad basket of companies involved in lithium mining, lithium refining, and battery production.

: LIT offers efficient access to a broad basket of companies involved in lithium mining, lithium refining, and battery production. Thematic Exposure : The fund is a thematic play on lithium and battery technology.

: The fund is a thematic play on lithium and battery technology. Strong Performance: LIT is up over 130% within the past year.

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) is up almost 80% within the last 12 months. DRIV seeks to invest in companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle technology, electric vehicles, and EV components and materials. DRIV seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index.

DRIV gives investors:

High Growth Potential : DRIV enables investors to access high growth potential through companies critical to the development of autonomous and electric vehicles – a potentially transformative economic innovation.

: DRIV enables investors to access high growth potential through companies critical to the development of autonomous and electric vehicles – a potentially transformative economic innovation. An Unconstrained Approach : DRIV’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging technological theme.

: DRIV’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging technological theme. ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, DRIV delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the autonomous and electric vehicles theme. Having the disruptive automotive industry in an ETF wrapper also gives traders access to short-term market maneuvers in this sub-sector.

For more news and information, visit the Thematic Investing Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.