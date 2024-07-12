3 Essential Stocks for Building a Recession-Proof Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Recession-proof stocks offer investors a safe harbor to shield their portfolios from downside risk.

The stock market has cooled off following its AI-powered surge for the last two years. While most experts have called for a soft economic landing, the looming possibility of a recession next year complicates the investing landscape. Hence, the focus is now more on resilient and operationally efficient companies that can hold their own during economic downturns.

These businesses boast robust fundamentals thanks to their steady revenue streams and customer-centric strategies. Picking the right recession-resistant stocks is challenging, but you’re in luck, as the article covers three of the best ones. These companies have stood the test of time and continued delivering the goods for investors. Moreover, they boast strong fundamentals and incredible long-term prospects, with the potential for sustained growth regardless of the economy.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the ultimate big-box retailer, and it never ceases to amaze. For those feeling the pinch of inflation, shopping at Walmart, known for its low prices every day, is an obvious move. The trend can be seen in its stellar quarterly reports of late, with year-over-year (YOY) growth at 5.7%, beating its 5-year average by 22%.

Consequently, WMT stock has been on an excellent run, gaining north of 30% YTD. Despite its premium, it remains an excellent choice for investors, building a recession-resistant portfolio. Moreover, it recently hiked its dividend by 9%, raising its payouts for the past 50 years.

Furthermore, it’s coming off another smashing quarter, where sales jumped 6% year over year in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2025. The comfortable top-and-bottom-line beat was led by spectacular growth in its eCommerce and advertising divisions, which grew 21% and 24%, respectively. Also, adjusted earnings per share jumped from 49 to 60 cents, a 22.4% year over year increase.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a behemoth in the healthcare space and has been in business for the past 138 years. This healthcare giant continues to thrive, focusing on research, development, manufacturing and selling an exhaustive list of healthcare products.

Moreover, it’s been a remarkably rewarding investment for its shareholders, backed by 62 consecutive years of dividend growth. In April, it announced another dividend increase, with a forward yield exceeding 3.3%.

Its powerful fundamentals underscore its robust position, missing revenue estimates in just two of the past eight quarters. In its most recent quarter, it posted $21.4 billion in sales, a 2.3% increase from the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by U.S. sales, ahead of its global performance, highlighting its strong market presence.

Also, the firm’s financial health is evident, generating $24.3 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) free cash flows, positioning it well for long-term expansion.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a giant in the consumer goods industry that seamlessly blends routine and excitement. It’s a household name with an extensive product lineup, including popular brands like Tide, Pampers and Gillette. Moreover, though it’s usually viewed as a steadfast business, it occasionally delivers surprises, providing a solid base for sustained long-term growth.

Over the years, despite the competition, the firm has shown robust resilience. It’s proven to be a forerunner in its niche and continues to evolve due to its focused management team. Moreover, it boasts an eye-catching track record of rewarding its shareholders, including an impressive 68 consecutive years of payouts.

That trend is unlikely to stop anytime soon, considering the strength of its operations. In the third quarter (Q3) alone, PG achieved net sales of $20.2 billion and an EPS increase of 11% YOY. Additionally, despite operating in an unconducive environment, its bottom-line margins have increased remarkably. To put things in perspective, its net income and levered free cash flow (FCF) margins stand at an impressive 18% and 14.6%, respectively.

