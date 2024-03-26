3 Entertainment Stocks To Watch Before April 2024

The entertainment sector makes up a wide range of companies involved in producing and distributing content such as films, television shows, music, and video games. This sector also includes live entertainment and streaming services, catering to a global audience’s demand for leisure and amusement. With the advent of digital technology, the industry has seen significant growth, particularly in streaming services and online gaming. Companies within this sector range from traditional media giants to tech firms that have ventured into content creation and distribution.

Investing in entertainment stocks offers potential growth opportunities, as consumer spending on entertainment remains robust, driven by a growing appetite for digital content and experiences. The sector’s stocks can provide investors with exposure to the increasing trend of cord-cutting and the shift towards online entertainment. However, the entertainment industry is highly competitive and subject to rapid changes in consumer preferences. This can result in volatility and unpredictability in stock performance. Additionally, the success of entertainment companies often hinges on the unpredictable hit-or-miss nature of content creation, making investments in this sector somewhat speculative.

For those considering investing in entertainment stocks, it’s crucial to research individual companies and understand their specific market segments, growth strategies, and risks. Diversification within the sector can help mitigate some of the risks associated with the hit-or-miss nature of content success. Staying informed about industry trends, consumer behavior changes, and technological advancements is also key to making informed investment decisions in the dynamic entertainment sector. Moreover, here are three entertainment stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Entertainment Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Netflix (NFLX Stock)

Leading off, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a streaming entertainment service provider, offering a wide variety of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across a multitude of genres and languages. Today, the company has evolved into one of the world’s leading entertainment platforms, with millions of subscribers globally.

Last week, Netflix announced when it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the entertainment giant is set to report its Q1 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 18, 2024 following the close of the U.S. stock market.

Since the start of 2024, shares of Netflix stock have gained by 34.39% YTD. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s late morning trading session, NFLX stock is trading up by 0.34% at $629.60 a share.

Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock)

Second, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates across various segments, including media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products, and interactive media.

Last month, Walt Disney reported a beat for its Q1 2024 financial results. Diving in, the company notched in earnings of $1.22 per share, on revenue of $23.55 billion. This is versus Wall Street estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $0.97, and revenue estimates of $23.47 billion.

In 2024, DIS stock has jumped by 30.64% year-to-date. While, on Tuesday ahead of lunchtime, shares of Walt Disney stock are trading red on the day by 0.71% at $118.51 a share.

Roblox (RBLX Stock)

Last but not least, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is an online platform and community that brings people together through play. Roblox allows users to design, create, and play games created by other users, making it a unique blend of a gaming and development platform.

In February, Roblox announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Getting right into it, the gaming company announced better-than-expected results, notching in a loss of $0.52 per share, with revenue of $749.94 million for the quarter. This was better than analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter, which was a loss of $0.57 per share, on revenue estimates of $1.07 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 29.52% on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, shares of Roblox stock have dropped by 13.68% so far. Though, during Tuesday’s trading action, RBLX stock is trading higher by 1.25% at $37.12. a share.

