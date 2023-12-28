3 Energy Stocks With Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions for '24

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price is hovering around the $75 per barrel threshold and is expected to stay robust into the coming year. Specifically, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) anticipates WTI oil price of $78.07 per barrel in 2024, slightly surpassing its projected figure of $77.63 for the current year. Contributing to the strength of commodity prices are additional voluntary production cuts implemented by several OPEC countries.

Although there has been a slowdown in drilling activities, handsome oil prices may provide incentives to explorers and producers to produce more of the commodity. This will increase demand for midstream assets that involve transporting and storing the commodity. Also, rising demand for clean energy will heighten the need for transporting and storing natural gas, which is a cleaner burning fuel than oil.

Despite analysts anticipating a modest decrease in U.S. motor gasoline retail prices in 2024, the demand for gasoline has experienced a significant surge compared to the levels observed during the pandemic era. This upturn can be attributed to the increased travel and the return of individuals to offices.

Considering the backdrop, employing our Stock Screener, we have selected three energy stocks – The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, Western Midstream Partners, LP WES and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA – each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 Energy Stocks to Buy

The Williams Companies is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it engages in transporting, storing, gathering and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.

With its pipeline networks spread across more than 30,000 miles, The company connects premium basins in the United States to the key market. WMB’s assets can meet 30% of the nation’s consumption of natural gas, which is utilized for heating purposes and clean-energy generation. Thus, the company will be generating stable fee-based revenues and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.

Murphy USA is a renowned retailer of gasoline and convenience goods, distinguished by its adaptable business model that effectively enhances profitability during periods of economic expansion and recession. Murphy USA also exhibits commendable free cash flow conversions, reflecting its capacity to transform operating profits into free cash flow within a specified timeframe. Notably, over the past 30 days, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for next year.

Western Midstream Partners also has a stable business model, banking on its midstream assets. With new productions coming online and activities in the Delaware Basin intensifying, there is a notable uptick in total throughput for natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Moreover, the partnership has impressive free cash flow conversions and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.