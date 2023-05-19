3 Energy Stocks That Have Game-Changing Technologies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

More than any time since the advent of fossil fuels, new, game-changing energy technologies are emerging and proliferating, making many energy stocks very attractive. The latter phenomena are not really surprising, given the huge increases in the utilization of renewable energy, along with the electric-vehicle revolution.

Among the new technologies rising to the forefront are innovative types of energy storage, devices that enhance solar energy and wind energy projects, the use of artificial intelligence to enhance electricity usage and new technologies that enhance the electric grid.

Here are three energy stocks with game-changing technologies:

Array Technologies (ARRY)

Array (NASDAQ:ARRY) has developed DuraTrack, a “tracking system” for solar projects. According to Solar Power World, “Trackers direct solar panels or modules toward the sun.”

Trackers can reportedly increase the “energy production [of solar projects] by about 30%.” That’s a really meaningful increase, particularly for utilities that are deploying huge amounts of solar panels. Given the proliferation of EVs, electricity is likely to keep getting more expensive, particularly in parts of the world that do not strictly regulate electricity utilities. Consequently, Array’s DuraTrack is going to be able to save consumers and companies a great deal of money over the longer term.

Array says that DuraTrack features the “innovative use of fewer components combined with [a] failure-free wind design.”

Critically, solar project owners appear to very much like DuraTrack, as the company’s top line jumped to $376.77 million from $300.586 million during the same period a year earlier, while its income from operations came in at $47.458 million, versus a loss of $38.344 million during the same period a year earlier.

Stem Inc (STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) offers multiple products, but its “bread-and-butter” technology is its artificial intelligence-driven software, Athena. Despite the low price of STEM stock, the company is a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) technology which, of course, is quite “hot” right now and rightfully so.

Athena uses AI “to maximize energy asset performance and investments.” It does that by jointly managing “solar, storage, and EV charging” systems. Additionally, when Athena manages the latter systems, it takes into account ” data about weather, market prices, utility rates, and other factors.”

As electricity gets more expensive and many more companies utilize solar, storage and EV charging, Athena will become much more valuable and popular.

But utilization of the system is already growing quite rapidly, as Stem’s revenue soared 63% year-over-year last quarter.

Making the shares even more attractive, they’re changing hands for about 0.75 times analysts’ mean 2024 sales target for the company.

General Electric (GE)

GE (NYSE:GE) has some very impressive technology in the energy sector. According to the company, its Haliade X turbine is “the most powerful offshore wind turbine to date” and significantly lowers the cost of producing electricity for operators. Haliade is the first turbine to have a capacity of over 12 megawatts of electricity.

The company is also working on creating a larger “17-18 megawatt (MW) Haliade-X offshore wind turbine,” Elektrek reported in March. The publication noted that “Wind turbine manufacturers keep building larger turbines because the more power a turbine captures, the more the cost of electricity is reduced.”

Moreover, GE’s High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems sound both extremely useful in today’s new-energy world and likely to move the needle for GE stock. These products “enable utilities to move more power further, efficiently integrate renewables, interconnect grids and improve network performance,” GE reports.

In March, two consortia led by GE signed huge deals worth a total of $10 billion “to build state of the art” HVDC systems in Europe.

As of the date of publication, Larry Ramer owned shares of GE and STEM. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

