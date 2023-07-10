3 Energy Stocks That AI Predicts Will Deliver Triple-Digit Returns in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The energy sector has seen a boom in areas such as renewables and storage technology causing some high return energy stocks to pop up. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be asked to predict which stocks in the sector could generate triple-digit gains. I asked ChatGPT about which high return energy stocks could lead the transformation to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

XPeng (XPEV)

Source: Koshiro K / Shutterstock

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) recently released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. During this period, XPeng faced challenges, experiencing a decline in vehicle deliveries, revenue and profitability. Despite this, the company continues to show its commitment to the EV market by expanding its sales network and charging infrastructure.

XPeng has also managed to maintain its momentum in the electric vehicle market. During June, the company delivered 8,620 Smart EVs, an increase of 15% compared to the previous month. This positive growth has been maintained for five consecutive months. In addition, XPeng introduced its new model, the XPENG G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, which has received great attention and positive reviews since its launch.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is a visionary company that is deeply committed to revolutionizing the energy landscape with its environmentally friendly solutions. By harnessing the power of fuel cell technology, the company transforms natural gas into electricity. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions and paves the way for a greener future.

During the first quarter of 2023, BE showcased remarkable financial performance. Their total revenue surged by an impressive 36.9%, reaching $275.2 million. Additionally, the company succeeded in improving its gross margin by 5.8%, achieving a solid 19.7%. It is worth noting that they reported an operating loss of $63.7 million. However that figure is $2 million better than it was the previous year.

In a recent development, Bloom entered into a partnership with Perenco to install 2.5 megawatts of solid oxide fuel cells.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as it represents the first application of Bloom Energy’s fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom. This project not only demonstrates the versatility of their solutions but also highlights their unwavering dedication to providing resilient and sustainable energy options. This is one of the high return energy stocks to keep an eye one

Brookfield Renewable (BEP)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is a leading company in the renewable energy industry with strong financial performance. They have achieved impressive growth through their focus on investing in new projects and business initiatives. During the last quarter, they closed equity investment deals for nearly $8 billion and added 700 megawatts of capacity to their portfolio.

Brookfield stands out for its expertise, market knowledge and access to capital, which positions them as leaders in large-scale energy transformations.

Brookfield Renewable achieved remarkable results in the quarter, with solid financial performance and progress in its development activities. They are making a significant contribution to the global shift to clean energy sources. In addition, they have successfully completed equity offerings. They generated $500 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Energy Stocks That AI Predicts Will Deliver Triple-Digit Returns in 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.