3 Energy Stocks With Strong Broker Support to Defy Oil Volatility

Crude oil has stumbled into 2025, with prices tumbling more than 10% year to date. Earlier this week, benchmarks dipped below $60 a barrel — a level not seen since 2021 — amid mounting concerns over a potential global recession. Weighing further on sentiment, OPEC+ caught markets off guard by accelerating the rollback of production cuts. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia deepened the sell-off by slashing its official selling prices, intensifying pressure on an already fragile market.



Yet, in a sharp reversal, oil prices jumped nearly $3 a barrel on Wednesday. The rebound was fueled by a broader market rally sparked by President Trump’s move to delay "reciprocal" tariff increases and introduce a temporary 10% tariff rate for most countries over a 90-day period.



This volatility highlights the deep uncertainty surrounding oil’s supply-demand dynamics. Energy companies remain heavily exposed to commodity swings, and shifting political winds or headline-driven shocks can quickly reshape the outlook. In this environment, careful stock selection becomes increasingly important.



For newer investors, the sector’s volatility can be daunting — but not without opportunity. Stocks like Expand Energy EXE, Flotek Industries FTK and Solaris Energy Infrastructure SEI may offer stability amid the chaos. With each currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), brokers' positive outlooks suggest strong underlying fundamentals that could reward patient investors.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why It May Pay Off to Follow Expert Opinion

Navigating the ups and downs of oil prices can be daunting for individual investors. With so many unpredictable forces influencing the commodity’s direction, relying on expert analysis may offer a more grounded approach. Analysts bring in-depth industry knowledge and a close understanding of company fundamentals — giving them a sharper view of which stocks are poised to perform.



Market reactions often follow brokerage rating changes. Upgrades tend to spark investor interest and can drive prices higher, while downgrades may signal potential trouble ahead. In fact, research consistently shows that stocks receiving broker upgrades often outperform their peers — and certainly do better than those on the downgrade list. Following expert sentiment isn’t just about playing it safe; it can be a strategic way to stay ahead.

Brokers Love These 3 Energy Stocks

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have selected three stocks that have been given a Strong Buy or Buy rating by 75% or more brokers.

Expand Energy: Expand Energy has solidified itself as the largest natural gas producer in the United States following the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With key assets in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, #1 Ranked EXE is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for natural gas, driven by LNG exports, AI/data centers, EV expansion, and broader electrification trends.

Investors should know that 20 of the 27 brokers providing data to Zacks on Expand Energy’s stock have Strong Buy recommendations. The other seven ratings are two Buys and five Holds, giving the company an attractive average brokerage recommendation (“ABR”) of 1.43 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell).



Annual earnings for Expand Energy are forecast to surge 479.4% this year and rise another 37.1% in 2026 to $11.20 per share. Moreover, sales are projected to climb 214.5% in 2025 and rise another 11.1% in 2026 to $10.4 billion.



Flotek Industries: Headquartered in Houston, TX, Flotek Industries specializes in advanced chemical technologies and data analytics tailored to Oil/Energy. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, offers two core segments: chemistry technologies, featuring solutions like Complex nano-Fluid for enhanced oil recovery, and data analytics, with its JP3 gas measurement systems driving operational efficiency and compliance. This diversified portfolio underscores Flotek’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy industry.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings suggests an impressive 38.2% increase. Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flotek Industries’ 2025 earnings has gone up 9.3%.



Flotek Industries’ stock has no Strong Sell or Sell broker ratings, with three of them strongly recommending the company’s shares. After including one buy rating, Flotek Industries’ 1.13 ABR is intriguing.



Solaris Energy Infrastructure: Solaris Energy Infrastructure is an energy equipment and technology provider. The Zacks #2 Ranked company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and maintain its competitive edge. AI-driven automation and cloud-based solutions have improved project execution and client engagement. These advancements position SEI well, as digital transformation accelerates across the energy sector, further supporting stock price appreciation.



An under-the-radar energy stock, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a very favorable ABR of 1.00. Currently, all six brokers have a Strong Buy rating on Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock.



Total sales are projected to jump 64.9% in 2025 and another 38% in 2026 to $712.7 million. Earnings are anticipated to rise 14% this year and jump 110.5% in 2026 to $1.20 a share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.