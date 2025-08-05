3 Energy Stocks I'm Eyeing in 2025

Key Points Chevron is a giant integrated energy company with an improving outlook.

Enterprise Products Partners is a high-yield midstream giant leaning into natural gas.

TotalEnergies is an integrated energy company that's preparing now for a future that includes electricity.

The world doesn't work without energy. In fact, we'd all be living in the dark ages if the power simply stopped, which is why I am a huge fan of energy stocks of all kinds. But one energy source that doesn't get nearly enough appreciation right now is oil and natural gas. That's why I've been eyeing Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) in 2025. Here's a look at each one.

1. Chevron's future is starting to brighten

Chevron investors were suffering through some material uncertainty over the last year or so. There was a merger, with Hess, that wasn't going smoothly, and the company's investment in Venezuela had become a political football. Both of those negatives have been sorted out for the time being, which removes what had been a big drag on Chevron's stock. But it still has an above-average dividend yield of 4.5%. The average energy stock is yielding just 3.4%.

What you get with Chevron is quite attractive. Its integrated business model tends to be resilient to the inherent volatility of the energy sector. That resilience is helped along by a rock-solid balance sheet. And the outcome is a dividend that has increased annually for 38 consecutive years. If you are looking for a core energy stock, Chevron is worth a deep dive in 2025 or any year.

2. Enterprise is a high-yield energy play

Enterprise Products Partners takes the yield to the next level, with the master limited partnership (MLP) offering a lofty 7% yield. Don't take that as an indication of risk, though. In fact, Enterprise has increased its distribution every year for 26 years. It has an investment grade-rated balance sheet, and its distributable cash flow covers the distribution it pays by a healthy 1.7x.

The key to the story here is that Enterprise operates in the midstream space, owning energy infrastructure assets like pipelines. The MLP simply charges fees for the use of its assets, which creates a reliable stream of cash flows. So long as the world keeps using energy, Enterprise's business will be needed. And, notably, energy has to be moved no matter if the price of energy is high or low. So Enterprise is a great pick for investors who want to avoid the commodity risk inherent to most energy investments.

3. TotalEnergies is preparing now

Like Chevron, TotalEnergies is an integrated energy giant. That said, like most of its European peers, it tends to use more leverage and, at the same time, hold more cash on its balance sheet. That's not as low risk as Chevron's approach of simply holding little debt, but TotalEnergies is still a very strong and well-positioned integrated energy stock.

There are a few things you need to think about here. On the negative side, the huge 6.5% yield isn't as big as it may seem. That's because U.S. investors have to pay French taxes and fees on the payment. You can claim some of that cash back at tax time but not all of it. On the positive side, TotalEnergies is the most aggressive of its peers when it comes to investing in electricity and clean energy. This is why I like the company. It is, effectively, using cash from its carbon-based businesses to prepare for a future that will include more clean energy. That's a hedge for what is likely to be the biggest long-term risk in the energy sector.

Different energy choices for different investors

There's no one right way to invest in the energy sector, particularly if you are looking for a high-yield option. Chevron is probably a good choice for long-term investors who want direct exposure to commodity prices. Enterprise is a good option for those who specifically want to avoid commodity exposure. And TotalEnergies will likely be the high-yield winner for investors who believe clean energy is an opportunity to be taken advantage of even by an oil company.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in TotalEnergies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.