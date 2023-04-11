3 Energy Mutual Funds to Invest in for Spectacular Returns

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz. Fidelity Select Materials Portfolio FSDPX, Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund GAAEX and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund MLOAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Fidelity Select Materials Portfolio fund seeks capital growth by investing its assets in the common stocks of businesses whose primary activities involve the production, distribution, or processing of raw materials and intermediate commodities for the industrial sector. In April and December, FSDPX delivers dividends and capital gains.

Fidelity Select Materials Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.9%. As of November 2022, FSDPX held 36 issues, with 15.59% of its assets invested in Linde Plc ADR.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in publicly traded equity securities of alternative energy companies, irrespective of its market capitalization. GAAEX advisors invest in both domestic and foreign countries, including emerging markets.

Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.5%. Will Riley has been one of the fund managers of GAAEX since January 2019.

Cohen & Steers MLP& Energy Opportunity Fund invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships and related companies. MLOAX, a non-diversified fund, also invests in foreign securities.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

