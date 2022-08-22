3 Energy Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

The prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy.Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to the energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutualfunds, viz., BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund MDGRX, Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A CGAEX and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. MLOAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund seeks growth of capital in the long run and protects the purchasing power of shareholders by investing primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial natural resource assets. MDGRX focuses mainly on companies engaged in natural resources industries, like energy, oil and mining.

BlackRock Natural Resources Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. As of April 2022, MDGRX held 45 issues, with 6% of its assets invested in SHELL PLC.

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A aims to track the performance of the Calvert Global Energy Research Index by concentrating on the sustainable energy solutions industry. CGAEX invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies primarily engaged in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%.Thomas Setohas been one of the fund managers of CGAEXsince2016.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. invests the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships and related companies. MLOAX, a non-diversified fund, also invests in foreign securities.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc.has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%.MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutualfunds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

