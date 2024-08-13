3 Energy Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

The recent war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy.

Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio FSENX, Fidelity Natural Resources Fund FNARX and Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FSENX invests in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the energy field, including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity, and coal, and newer sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale, and solar power.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 25.9%. As of March 2024, FSENX held 41 issues, with 24.2% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund seeks capital appreciation. FNARX invests in common stocks of companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods and services to such companies and in precious metals.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.7%. Ashley Fernandes has been one of the fund managers of FNARX since January 2021.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. MLPFX has an expense ratio of 1.14%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FSENX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLPFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FNARX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.