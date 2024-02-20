3 Energy Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

The recent war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio FSENX, Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras GLPAX and Franklin Natural Resources Fund FRNRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FSENX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the energy field, including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity, and coal, and newer sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale, and solar power.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 34.7%. As of November 2023, FSENX held 43 issues, with 23.9% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras fund invests in equity or fixed-income securities issued by energy infrastructure companies worldwide. GLPAX advisors also invest in non-energy infrastructure investments, which include both equity and fixed-income securities of companies, both in the United States and internationally.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras fund has three-year annualized returns of 26.8%. Christopher A Schiesser has been one of the fund managers of GLPAX since January 2023.

Franklin Natural Resources Fund seeks to provide high total return and capital appreciation. FRNRX invests its net assets in companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport and market natural resources, as well as those that provide related services.

Franklin Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20%. FRNRX has an expense ratio of 1.01% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FSENX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FRNRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GLPAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.