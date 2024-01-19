3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

The recent war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the prevailing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz.,Vanguard Energy Inv VGENX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX and T. Rowe Price New Era Fund PRNEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Vanguard Energy Inv fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VGENX invests in stocks of companies engaged in the production, transmission, marketing, or research of energy.

Vanguard Energy Inv has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%. As of July 2023, VGENX held 41 issues, with 9.2% of its assets invested in Shell plc.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.7%. MLPFX has an expense ratio of 1.13% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

T. Rowe Price New Era fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or develop natural resources and other basic commodities. PRNEX advisors also invest about two-thirds of the fund’s assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies where earnings and tangible assets can benefit from accelerating inflation.

T. Rowe Price New Era has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. Shinwoo Kim has been one of the fund managers of PRNEX since May 2021.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

