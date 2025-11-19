3 Energy Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Fantastic Returns

The war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the Russia-Ukraine war prompted several governments, including the United States, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy.

Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is expected to help in the near term.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund invests most of its net assets in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related securities. MLPFX advisors also invest in issuers engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 18.1%. As of August 2025, MLPFX held 44 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer LP.

T. Rowe Price New Era fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or develop natural resources and other basic commodities and in the stocks of selected non-resource growth companies. PRNEX advisors also invest about two-thirds of the fund's assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies, where earnings and tangible assets can benefit from accelerating inflation.

T. Rowe Price New Era has three-year annualized returns of 8%. PRNEX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 1.06%.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in the equity securities of domestic and foreign companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods and services to such companies, and in precious metals. FNARX advisors choose to invest in issues based on fundamental analysis factors such as financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. Ashley Fernandes has been one of the fund managers of FNARX since January 2021.

