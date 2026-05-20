3 Energy Mutual Funds Benefiting From the Sector's Strong Surge

The energy sector has emerged as one of Wall Street’s strongest performers in 2026, with the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gaining nearly 38% as of May 19. The rally has been fueled by a sharp rebound in crude oil and natural gas prices, resilient global demand and tightening supply conditions amid geopolitical tensions in key producing regions. Investors have increasingly shifted toward energy-focused mutual funds and sector-based portfolios as the industry generated strong cash flows, improving earnings visibility and attractive dividend yields compared with several growth-oriented sectors facing valuation pressure.

Another major driver behind the sector’s surge has been renewed institutional interest in traditional energy companies. Limited capital spending by producers in recent years has constrained supply growth even as transportation, industrial and power-generation demand remained firm. Higher inflation expectations and elevated Treasury yields have also made energy mutual funds attractive as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. In addition, many diversified funds have raised exposure to energy to capitalize on improving profitability and shareholder returns across the broader sector.

Despite the strong momentum, there are prevalent risks. Energy prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, OPEC+ production decisions and the possibility of slowing global economic growth. A recession or weaker demand from China and Europe could pressure commodity prices and reduce earnings momentum. Regulatory changes and the accelerating global transition toward renewable energy also remain long-term challenges for traditional energy businesses.

The outlook for energy mutual funds remains constructive still, if supply constraints persist and commodity prices stay elevated. However, volatility is likely to remain high, making diversification and active risk management essential for investors seeking exposure to the sector.

Hence, investors should cautiously consider investing in energy mutual funds. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio.

PGIM Jennison Energy Infrastructure PRPQX primarily invests in U.S. and international energy infrastructure companies, including MLPs and C-Corps, that own and operate assets across the energy and utilities sectors, and follows a non-diversified strategy. As of April 2026, 44% of the fund was invested in the energy sector.

Bobby Edemeka has been the lead manager of PRPQX since 2013. Three major holdings for the fund are 8.8% in Williams Companies, 6.9% in MPLX and 6.2% in Targa Resources.

PRPQX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 25.5% and 22.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.72%. PRPQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Vanguard Energy Opportunities Investor Shares VGENX primarily invests in common stocks of companies involved in energy exploration, production, transmission, equipment servicing, research, conservation and pollution control, while following a non-diversified investment strategy. As of April 2026, 47.5% of the fund was invested in the energy sector.

G. Thomas Levering has been the lead manager of VGENX since 2020. Three top holdings for the fund are 9.1% in Exxon Mobil, 8.7% in Shell plc and 6.3% in TotalEnergies.

VGENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.1% and 20.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.45%. VGENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio FSENX seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the energy field, including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity and coal, and newer sources of energy. As of April 2026, 85.1% of the fund was invested in the energy sector.

Kristen Dougherty has been the lead manager of FSENX since 2024. Three major holdings for the fund are 24.7% in Exxon Mobil, 11.1% in Chevron and 4.6% in Cenovus Energy.

FSENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.3% and 26.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.65%. FSENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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