3 Energy Growth Stocks Benefiting From Oil Market Strength

The energy sector is going through a highly volatile phase as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupt global supply chains. Attacks on key infrastructure and reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude crossing $110 per barrel. Despite coordinated releases from the International Energy Agency, supply concerns remain. Markets are now pricing in real disruptions, not just risks, suggesting that prices could stay elevated for longer and keep the sector in focus.



In this environment, investors are increasingly looking at growth-oriented energy companies that can benefit from rising activity and pricing strength. Stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, TechnipFMC plc FTI and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR stand out as they combine strong operational positioning with exposure to key areas of energy demand.

Energy Markets Under Pressure

Energy markets are currently being driven by supply-side shocks rather than demand weakness. The ongoing conflict in key oil-producing regions has disrupted production and transportation, tightening global supply. With nearly 20% of global oil flows affected, even temporary disruptions are having an outsized impact on prices and market sentiment.



At the same time, uncertainty remains high. While emergency stockpile releases have provided some relief, they have not fully offset the supply gap. As a result, oil prices continue to reflect a risk premium, and volatility is expected to persist in the near term.

Why Growth Stocks Matter Now

In such an environment, growth stocks play an important role. Companies that can expand operations, improve efficiency, or gain market share are better positioned to benefit from higher prices and increased industry activity. Their ability to grow earnings even during uncertain periods makes them attractive to investors.



Moreover, disciplined capital spending and stronger balance sheets are allowing select companies to invest in future opportunities without taking excessive risks. This combination of growth and financial stability is particularly valuable when the broader market remains unpredictable.

Rising Prices Create Opportunity

Higher oil prices typically lead to increased spending across the energy value chain. As producers generate more cash, they are more likely to invest in drilling, infrastructure and maintenance activities. This creates a favorable environment for service providers and equipment companies.



With oil prices potentially moving toward $120 per barrel or higher, activity levels could continue to rise. Even if prices stabilize, they are expected to remain well above earlier levels, supporting sustained demand for energy services and solutions.

Where Growth Could Come From

Growth opportunities are emerging across multiple areas of the energy market. Offshore development is seeing renewed interest as higher prices improve project economics. At the same time, drilling activity — especially in international markets — is picking up, supporting demand for rigs and related services.



Natural gas infrastructure is another key area, with rising global demand driving the need for compression and transportation solutions. Together, these segments offer multiple avenues for growth as the broader energy cycle strengthens.

Here Are the Stocks

Now, selecting the right growth stock among the existing choices can really be a challenging task. Finding the correct growth stock for your portfolio is made easy by our new style score system.



In particular, our Growth Style Score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Style Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities in the growth investing space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Archrock: Based in Houston, TX, Archrock is a U.S. energy infrastructure company focused on midstream natural gas compression. It provides contract compression services and equipment across all major U.S. basins, with a strong presence in the Permian, Gulf Coast, South Texas, and Mid-Continent regions. Archrock operates the largest compression fleet in the country, led by high-horsepower units.



The company also offers a broad range of aftermarket services that support customer-owned equipment. Compression is a must-run service, giving Archrock stable, recurring revenues and a resilient business model tied to natural gas transport and midstream activity.



Archrock beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 22%. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings has gone up 9.8%. AROC carries a Zacks Rank of 1, with a Growth Score of B.



TechnipFMC plc: TechnipFMC is a global provider of subsea and surface technologies for oil and gas projects. The company operates through Subsea and Surface Technologies segments, delivering integrated engineering, equipment and installation services. Its iEPCI approach helps customers develop offshore fields faster, at lower cost, and with simpler project execution across deepwater and shallow-water developments.



TechnipFMC also supports emerging energy solutions, using digital tools and proprietary platforms to improve project economics and reduce carbon intensity. Strong subsea demand, a growing order backlog and disciplined execution support cash flow and balance-sheet strength. Backed by major customer wins and integrated solutions, the company is positioned for steady growth while advancing energy transition goals.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of TechnipFMC indicates 18.4% growth. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 15.9%. This Zacks Rank #1 firm has a Growth Score of B.



Nabors Industries: It is a global provider of advanced drilling technology and services, operating in more than 20 countries. Nabors combines drilling operations, rig equipment and digital solutions to improve performance, safety and efficiency. Its vertically integrated model allows it to design automated rig technologies and deliver specialized services directly through its fleet. Nabors is a leading provider of high-specification rigs in the United States and deploys fit-for-purpose rigs across key international markets.



The company is also focused on innovation, sustainability and reducing debt. Nabors’ recent moves include acquiring Parker Wellbore, divesting Quail Tools and refinancing debt to extend maturities. These steps strengthen its balance sheet while supporting long-term growth and energy transition goals.



Nabors has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings for the firm indicates 48.6% growth. The #2 Ranked firm has a Growth Score of A.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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