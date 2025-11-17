3 Energy Giants Amp Up Dividends—Here’s What It Means for Investors

Three energy behemoths are lifting their dividends—a Dividend Aristocrat, a huge nuclear name, and one of the world’s largest oil exploration and production companies. For income-focused investors, these moves offer compelling entry points across oil and nuclear energy, whether you're seeking yield stability, growth potential, or sector diversification.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend for 43rd Year, Offers 3.5% Yield

With a $500 billion market cap, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is the largest energy stock in the United States, well ahead of its closest peer, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), at $315 billion.

Exxon has put up a solid 15% return in 2025, outperforming the 10% return of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE). However, it is still underperforming the S&P 500’s 16% return.

On Oct. 31, Exxon declared a dividend of $1.03 per share, a 4% increase over its previous payout. This brings the company’s streak of annual per-share dividend increases to 43 years, meaning this Dividend Aristocrat is only a few years shy of becoming a Dividend King.

Exxon’s latest dividend boosts its indicated yield to a very strong 3.5%. While the Nov. 14 record date has passed, shareholders can still benefit from the increased payout in future quarters, assuming Exxon maintains or raises the dividend.

Cameco Surprises With Early 50% Dividend Hike

$37 billion nuclear energy company, Cameco's (NYSE: CCJ) McArthur River Mine is the world’s largest high-grade uranium mine, and its Key Lake facility is the world’s largest uranium mill.

Shares have soared in 2025, delivering a return of approximately 65%. Through the first nine months of 2025, pre-tax earnings in the company’s core uranium business are up solidly.

Earnings before income taxes in this segment increased by around 11% to $681 million, compared to $615 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Given the company’s improved financial performance, Cameco boosted its dividend by 50%, moving its annual payout to 24 cents per share—a level it previously expected to reach in 2026. This dividend is payable on Dec. 16 to shareholders of record on Dec. 1.

Overall, the company’s indicated yield remains low at 0.13%. However, it is still good to see that Cameco is sweetening the pot for income investors and is executing this plan faster than anticipated.

ConocoPhillips Raises Base Dividend But Reduces Total Payout

Despite a difficult year, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is also increasing its dividend. The company is down around 6% in 2025, making it one of the worst-performing large-cap energy stocks of the year. The firm’s focus on oil exploration and production has been a significant detriment as oil prices are down significantly, putting pressure on the company’s margins.

On Nov. 6, Conoco announced an 8% increase to its quarterly base dividend. Its new payout comes in at 84 cents per share, giving the stock an impressive 3.7% indicated yield. Conoco also touts its dividend growth. For the fifth year in a row, the firm’s dividend growth is in the top quartile (25%) among S&P 500 stocks.

However, this claim is somewhat misleading. It is true that the company’s base dividend has increased strongly, but its total dividend payments are actually down. The company paid out $3.82 in total dividends in 2023—significantly more than the $3.36 implied by its latest base dividend. This is because Conoco also used to pay a variable dividend, often when oil prices were high.

Going forward, Conoco will only pay a base dividend. Still, it plans to deliver strong dividend growth, ranking in the top quartile of S&P 500 companies. The Nov. 17 record date for this dividend has passed, but it is still available for future quarters.

Dividend Increases Signal Mixed Strengths Across Energy Sectors

Rising dividends from Exxon, Cameco, and ConocoPhillips highlight three distinct plays for income investors: steady, blue-chip reliability; early-stage nuclear growth; and high-yield oil exposure. Whether you’re building a resilient income stream or positioning for long-term sector trends, these increases offer timely entry points—and a reminder that in energy, cash flow still speaks loudest.

