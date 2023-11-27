3 Empower Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Empower mutual funds have 30 years of experience. Managed by Empower Capital Management, LLC, it provides investors with a range of diverse investment options. With over 50 funds in their portfolio and an impressive $120 billion in assets under management, they offer adaptability and comprehensive choices. A standout feature is that the majority of the funds are sub-advised, which means they collaborate with professionals to ensure decision making. This blend of expertise and innovation positions Empower mutual funds as a reliable choice for investments.

Investing in Empower mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Empower mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Empower Small Cap Value Fund MXLSX invests in equity securities of small-cap companies. MXLSX advisors categorize small-cap companies based on their market capitalization, aligning with the range defined by the Russell 2000 Value Index during the initial acquisition.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of MXLSX since Dec 30, 2000. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Weatherford International plc (1.2%), and Vontier Corp (1.2%) and Northern Oil & Gas Inc (1.1%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MXLSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.5% and 6.2%, respectively. MXLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.09%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Empower Aggressive Profile Fund MXAPX invests in underlying equity funds such as international funds, emerging markets funds, small-cap funds, mid-cap funds, large-cap funds, real estate and short-term bonds. MXAPX advisors also invest in diversified underlying holdings.

Maria L. Mendelsberg has been the lead manager of MXAPX since Apr 29, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Great West Lcap Val Instl (24.3%), Great-West Mfs Intl Value (18%) and Great West Mid Cap Val In (13.2%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MXAPX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7% and 6.2%, respectively. MXAPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.45%.

Empower Mid Cap Value Fund MXMVX invests in equity securities of mid-cap companies, which fall within the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Takashi Suwabe has been the lead manager of MXMVX since Apr 29, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Ametek, Inc. (1.4%), Lennar Corp. (1.3%) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (1.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MXMVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 4.7%, respectively. MXMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.



