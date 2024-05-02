3 Empower Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1891, Empower is a retirement plan recordkeeping financial holding company located in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Empower serves more than 71,000 organizations and 17 million individuals, and manages plan assets totaling $1.5 trillion as of Dec 31, 2023. The company provides a range of 40 mutual funds that cover various asset classes, investment styles and strategies.

Empowers fund offerings include passive strategies, target date and target risk asset allocation funds, guaranteed income funds and individual funds across the investment categories. The majority of these funds are overseen by sub advisors who handle investment decisions. These aspects contribute to making Empower mutual funds a reliable option for investments.

Investing in Empower mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Empower mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Empower Large Cap Growth Inv MXLGX fund invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. MXLGX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities.

Giri K Devulapally has been the lead manager of MXLGX since Aug 31, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9%), Amazon.com, Inc. (6.5%) and Alphabet Inc. (5.3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MXLGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.6% and 18.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. MXLGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Empower Small Cap Value Inv MXLSX invests in equity securities of small-cap companies. MXLSX advisors categorize small-cap companies based on their market capitalization, aligning with the range defined by the Russell 2000 Value Index during the initial acquisition.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of MXLSX since Dec 30, 2000. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Weatherford International plc (1.7%), Moog Inc. (1.3%) and Vontier Corp (1.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MXLSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.9% and 10.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.09% compared with the category average of 1.16%. MXLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Empower Mid Cap Value Inv MXMVX invests in equity securities of mid-cap companies. MXMGX advisors classify mid-cap companies based on their market capitalization, adhering to the range specified by the Russell Midcap Growth Index at the time of the initial purchase.

Takashi Suwabe has been the lead manager of MXMVX since Apr 29, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like D.R. Horton, Inc. (1.4%), PACCAR Inc (1.4%) and Parker-Hannifin Corp (1.3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

MXMVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%. MXMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

