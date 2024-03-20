3 Emerging Tech Stocks With Triple-Digit Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Within the investment world, one area shines brightly – the area of developing tech stocks. This future, home to three companies that are more than just enterprises and represent the pinnacle of innovation-driven success, is more than just a fantasy.

The first one, with its strong financial foundation, proves one can be resilient in an unpredictable environment. The second one rises from the ashes of traditional business to transform fintech and e-commerce in Latin America by utilizing technology. Meanwhile, the third one emerges as a phoenix from the flames of conventional commerce.

Imagine a future in which technology innovation and financial stability coexist to create giants that dominate entire sectors and reshape business.

Nu (NU)

Holdings company Nu (NYSE:NU) has a robust financial position that offers stability and bolsters its expansion plans. The company’s Capital Adequacy Ratios (CARs) demonstrate its robust financial health. These ratios are almost twice the minimum necessary in the nations where it operates.

With an interest-earning portfolio (IEP) of $8.2 billion and total deposits of $23.7 billion in 2023, Nu also possesses substantial liquidity. Nu’s retail deposit franchise solidifies its capacity to attract and keep client money. This is underscored in the notable rise in deposits and steady cost of deposits. The company’s gross profit in Q4 increased by 87% year over year (YOY). The gross profit margin increased to 47.5%, suggesting that the operational edge has improved.

Further, Nu demonstrates the efficacy of its business strategy and strategic goals through its exceptional profitability and return on equity (ROE). The company posted a significant YOY rise in net income in Q4, with adjusted net income increasing by 229% YOY. Thus, the company’s high profitability supports its prudent capital allocation strategy. Finally, Nu outperformed most of its area’s rivals, with an annual adjusted ROE of 26% in Q4.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

A factor fueling MercadoLibre’s (NASDAQ:MELI) explosive expansion is its capacity to increase market share and user base. The financial division of MercadoLibre, Mercado Pago, exceeded 50 million active users in a single quarter, demonstrating a notable surge in user adoption. With MercadoLibre’s user base and market share growing, fintech and e-commerce companies in Latin America stand to gain a bigger stake.

Additionally, MercadoLibre demonstrates dedication to technology-driven growth by investing heavily in technology over the last six years, resulting in a 10x rise in sales. Moreover, MELI focuses on improving its platform’s functionality and user experience. This is seen in innovations like AI-powered features, tailored alerts, and enhanced user experiences. With more than 15,000 developers working for the organization to introduce new features and products, the company’s outlook remains optimistic.

Lastly, in 2023, MercadoLibre’s operational income came close to $2 billion, indicating significant increases in profitability over time. The firm had a 13.4% EBIT margin in Q4 despite continuing expenditures in financial services, loyalty programs, and logistical infrastructure. Overall, this shows effective cost control and operational flexibility. Therefore, strong revenue growth and increasing profitability highlight MercadoLibre’s capacity to provide long-term profits.

JD (JD)

The number of active consumers of JD’s (NASDAQ:JD) has increased, especially among new users, demonstrating the company’s user-centric strategy lead. As seen by Net Promoter Score (NPS) development, measures like free delivery, rapid refunds, and price competition have enhanced consumer happiness. Similarly, JD’s top-line has grown due to increasing order volumes and user engagement.

Moreover, JD has obtained positive outcomes from its persistent attempts to increase its market share in electronics and home appliances. JD has continuously increased its market share in these categories. In fact, they are surpassing the industry’s growth rates despite its challenges. Furthermore, due to its platform ecosystem strategy, the firm is seeing faster growth in 3P users and order volumes.

Finally, strong cash flow creation is key to maintaining and advancing growth objectives, and JD has shown this. Free cash flow climbed from RMB35.6 billion in 2022 to RMB40.7 billion (U.S.$5.7 billion) in 2023 when JD Baitiao receivables were removed. Overall, due to its robust cash flow creation, JD can invest in growth initiatives with flexibility.

