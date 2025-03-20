3 Emerging Tech Stocks That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

The first quarter of 2025 has brought significant challenges for technology investors. With the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) struggling amid renewed trade tensions and economic policy shifts under the Trump administration, many innovative companies have seen their market valuations compress dramatically -- regardless of their operational progress.

These market conditions have created a rare buying opportunity across multiple emerging technology subsectors. From advanced computing to nuclear innovation, and from drug discovery platforms to urban air mobility, transformative companies are trading at steep discounts to their potential future values.

For investors willing to look beyond current volatility, these three diverse technology disruptors represent compelling opportunities to position your portfolio for the next wave of technological revolution that will reshape entire industries in the decades ahead.

Powering the AI revolution

Despite an 8% year-to-date decline, Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) remains at the forefront of a critical shift in artificial intelligence (AI) -- power-efficient data infrastructure. As demand for AI computing intensifies, Morgan Stanley projects a potential 36 GW power shortfall for U.S. data centers by 2028, positioning Applied Digital to capitalize on this emerging challenge.

Bolstered by strategic investments from Nvidia and a new $5 billion financing facility from Macquarie Asset Management, the company has the financial backing to execute its ambitious vision. However, investors should be mindful of its substantial debt load of $479.6 million and ongoing net losses despite robust revenue growth.

Ultimately, Applied Digital's investment narrative centers on infrastructure emerging as a strategic asset, potentially rivaling AI software in driving the next phase of computing innovation.

Transforming urban mobility

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is emerging as a leader in electric urban air mobility. Still, its stock has fallen by a whopping 23% year to date, a reflection of the broader market's struggles this year and the typical short-term volatility associated with an evolving industry.

Joby Aviation's innovative air taxis, capable of carrying a pilot plus four passengers at speeds up to 200 mph, hold the potential to drastically cut travel times, possibly transforming an 80-minute drive from Heathrow to Canary Wharf into an 8-minute flight. The company is also expanding its market presence through strategic alliances with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines while delivering aircraft to the U.S. Air Force and achieving rapid progress on FAA certification.

With plans to carry its first commercial passengers by late 2025 or early 2026, over $933 million in cash reserves, and an additional $500 million commitment from Toyota, Joby has the financial strength to execute its ambitious vision.

Nonetheless, investors should note that Joby's success hinges on navigating complex multistage FAA certification processes and establishing entirely new regulatory frameworks for urban air mobility operations. These noteworthy challenges could impact both the company's projected commercialization timeline and costs.

Empowering AI's optical backbone

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) shares have retreated 35% year to date, creating a compelling entry point for investors targeting the critical optical infrastructure that powers modern AI networks. The company's revolutionary Optical Interposer platform seamlessly integrates electronic and photonic components onto single chips, producing high-speed optical engines that are becoming indispensable for next-generation data centers.

With AI development accelerating globally, TrendForce projects optical transceiver demand to surge at an impressive 56.5% annual growth rate. Poet is strategically positioned to capitalize on this expansion through established partnerships with industry leaders including Luxshare Tech and Mitsubishi Electric. The company has fortified its financial position with over $110 million in recent funding, while expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia to address the anticipated demand curve.

While Poet's groundbreaking technology has garnered multiple industry accolades, the company remains in the commercial-scaling phase. Its future success hinges on flawless manufacturing execution and widespread adoption among hyperscale data centers that are aggressively expanding their AI infrastructure to meet exploding computational demands.

George Budwell has positions in Joby Aviation, Nvidia, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.