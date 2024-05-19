3 Electric Vehicles That Will Stretch Your Money the Furthest

When looking to purchase an electric vehicle, there are many factors to consider. Is there accessible EV charging near you? Do you have the space to hook up an EV charger in your home?

One of the most important factors to consider is the value of the car. EV’s typically come with a range of how many miles can be driven once fully charged.

“Ranges are based on a full charge and can be affected by the external environment, vehicle use, vehicle maintenance, battery age and state of health,” said Cultura, an EV organization, in an article.

Here are three potential options for car shoppers — these cars are not only cheaper than most of the electric vehicles on the market, but also offer a range that competes with some of the higher end EVs out there today.

1. Nissan Leaf

Base Price: $28,140

Range: 212 miles

Long-time EV enthusiasts know that for many years the Nissan Leaf was one of the only electric vehicles available for purchase.

Now, the Leaf is competing with EVs from automotive companies worldwide. Compact and before its time, the Leaf is still beloved — and an economical choice — today.

“The Leaf still has plenty to offer,” said U.S. News, “It starts under 30 grand and has a petite footprint, making it an easy fit for urban driving.”

Unupgraded, the Leaf can travel 149 miles on a full charge, which is perhaps not practical for a typical urban commuter. However, the upgraded trim offers a range of 212 miles. The Leaf still stands as one of the financial smarter EV choices on the market.

2. Hyundai Kona Electric

Base Price: $32,675

Range: 261 miles

The Kona Electric, the EV version of Hyundai’s Kona SUV, does not offers as big of a range as Hyundai’s sleek IONIQ models, but is still a great economical choice.

“The Kona Electric is on the more affordable side of electric SUVs,” said Kelley Blue Book.

Categorized as a smaller SUV, the Kona Electric is not a bad option for those looking for an entry-level vehicle in the EV space.

3. Kia EV6

Base Price: $43,975

Range: 310 miles

An SUV with a low entry price point is the Kia EV6. While a bit pricier than the Kona Electric and the Nissan Leaf, it is a bigger SUV and also offers a range of over 300 miles upon full charge.

One important facet of the Kia EV6 is the fast charge.

“Kia claims a 10% to 80% recharge can be done in 18 minutes when plugged into a 350 kW charger,” said Inside EVs in an article.

Ultimately, with the variety of options available today, there are multiple options for potential buyers that will stretch their money far.

