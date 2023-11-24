3 Electric Motorcycle Stocks Primed to Race Ahead

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric motorcycle stocks are worth watching. These companies have been pioneering the electric revolution in recent years, and there’s good reason to believe that electric motorcycle stocks will be worth substantially more in the future.

This article will discuss which companies you should have on your watchlist.

So here are the best electric motorcycle stocks to buy.

LiveWire Group (LVWR)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) emerged as a spin-off from Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) earlier this year, and HOG remains a 74% majority stake in the company.

Now might be a good time to invest in LVWR stock. It recently initiated production of its Del Mar electric motorcycle.

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle recently surpassed initial performance estimates, delivering 84 horsepower and 194 pound-feet of torque, achieving 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds with a top speed of 103 mph. Priced at $15,499, it offers a competitive entry into the electric motorcycle market.

LVWR has also become a strong momentum play on the news of these developments. Its share is up 72.95% year-to-date and trades at 62 times earnings. It’s, therefore, one of those electric motorcycle stocks investors should pay attention to.

Arcimoto (FUV)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is known for its three-wheeled electric vehicles for efficient urban and recreational transportation.

FUV stock’s most recent product, the FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle), is designed for two passengers. It offers a safer and more stable alternative to traditional motorcycles with features like seatbelts and a protective cage. The FUV is priced around $18,000 at the time of writing.

FUV stock reported largely positive second-quarter results this year. Specifically, it posted a revenue increase of 17% year-over-year, with a net loss decrease. The company produced its 1,000th vehicle and delivered 65 vehicles to customers.

As a loss-making business, FUV has been making strides to reduce its cash burn rate and buy itself a runway to scale its customer base. Management plans to address these issues by selling its manufacturing facilities and raising capital in the works.

With a focus on three-wheeled electric vehicles, FUV’s unique position in the market means there are few competitors. Thus, it could benefit from more robust margins and reduced price elasticity, making it one of those electric motorcycle stocks to watch.

Honda Motors (HMC)

Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC) also makes strides in electric mobility, including electric motorcycles​. It was the first company in the world to produce commercial electric motorcycles, with production first started back in 1994.

Honda now aims for EVs to represent a significant portion of its global sales by 2030.

The iconic automaker plans to launch the Acura ZDX and Honda Prologue in North America by early 2024, along with 10 models under the e:N series in the next five years.

Its robust financial results last quarter support HMC stock’s expansion of electric vehicles.

Profits surged to $1.07 per share, surpassing estimates and marking a year-over-year increase, with a notable 24% revenue boost in its Automobile segment to ¥3.3 trillion, largely thanks to strong U.S. sales and new model introductions. Motorcycle segment revenue increased by 10.7% to ¥815.6 billion due to demand in Indonesia and Europe.

