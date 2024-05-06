3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Established in 1924, Eaton Vance, a division of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, provides a variety of mutual funds covering equity, income and alternative investment strategies. With branches in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The blend of expertise, diverse investment opportunities, global reach and commitment to excellence makes it a compelling choice for investments.

Investing in Eaton Vance mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance and lower fees.

Eaton Vance Balanced Fund EVIFX seeks to achieve its investment goal by distributing assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities.

Brian S. Ellis has been the lead manager of EVIFX since Jun 26, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Eaton Vance Stock Portfolio (60.7%), Eaton Vance Investment Grade (39.4%) and Cash (0.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

EVIFX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.8% and 9.1%, respectively. EVIFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%.

Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund EAPCX invests in commodity-linked derivatives instruments such as commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures and commodity-linked notes backed by fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments.

Thomas C. Seto has been the lead manager of EAPCX since May 24, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in short-term investments (95.2%), SPDR Gold MiniShares (5.4%) and Others (0.6%) as of Mar 31, 2023.

EAPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 11.1%, respectively. EAPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.92%.

Parametric Dividend Income Fund EAPDX invests most of its assets in equity securities, which consist of common stocks of U.S. companies chosen from the Russell 3000 Index.

Thomas C. Seto has been the lead manager of EAPDX since Mar 25, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Cardinal Health, Inc. (0.7%), Microsoft Corp (0.7%) and Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (0.7%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

EAPDX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.2% and 8.9%, respectively. EAPDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.67%.

Zacks Investment Research

