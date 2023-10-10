3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Eaton Vance, now part of Morgan Stanley, has diverse investment options, professional fund management, competitive expense ratios averaging 1.04%, and the accessibility of nearly half of their funds being no-load. Eaton Vance has a strong historical track record and exercises prudent risk management. This offers investors an enticing opportunity to achieve their financial goals while maintaining cost-efficiency and leveraging the expertise of experienced fund managers.

Investing in Eaton Vance mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance and lower fees.

Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund EAPCX invests in commodity-linked derivatives instruments such as commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures, and commodity-linked notes backed by fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments.

Thomas C. Seto has been the lead manager of EAPCX since May 24, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in, short-term investments (88.8%), others (6.7%) and SPDR Gold MiniShares (4.5%) as of Mar 31, 2023.

EAPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.1% and 11.4%, respectively. EAPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.92%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Parametric Dividend Income Fund EAPDX invests most of its assets in equity securities, which consist of common stocks of U.S. companies chosen from the Russell 3000 Index.

Thomas C. Seto has been the lead manager of EAPDX since Mar 14, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in short-term investments (0.9%), Hubbell Inc (0.7%) and Microsoft (0.7%) as of Jan 31, 2023.

EAPDX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.5% and 6.4%, respectively. EAPDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.65%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Growth Fund EXTGX seeks long-term, after-tax returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. EXTGX advisors also invest in domestic and foreign securities.

Kenneth D Zinner has been the lead manager of EXTGX since Jun 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (7.4%), Microsoft Corp (4.8%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (3%) as of Mar 31, 2023.

EXTGX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.6% and 10.3%, respectively. EXTGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.89%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (EAPCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (EXTGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (EAPDX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.