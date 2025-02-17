3 Eaton Vance Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Established in 1924 as a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Eaton Vance offers a variety of mutual funds to meet different investment objectives. It offers equity funds, fixed-income funds, tax-managed funds and alternative investments, including private equity, real estate and hedge funds. With a disciplined approach to investing and risk management. Its mutual funds are offered by the investment strategy and risk profile. Therefore, all these attributes make Eaton Vance a reliable choice for investments.

We have chosen three Eaton Vance mutual funds — Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund ERSMX, Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund EAPCX and Eaton Vance Stock Fund EAERX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund invests most of its assets in small and mid-cap stocks. ERSMX advisors typically define small to mid-cap companies as those with market capitalizations within the range of companies included on the Russell 2500 Index.

Charles B. Reed has been the lead manager of ERSMX since April 30, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Carlisle Companies Inc (5%), WR Berkley Corp (4.5%) and GoDaddy Inc. (3.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

ERSMX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.6% and 10.2%, respectively. ERSMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.37%.

Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments such as commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures and commodity-linked notes backed by fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments.

Gregory J. Liebl has been the lead manager of EAPCX since May 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in short-term investments (83.2%), Others (11%) and SPDR Gold MiniShares (5.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

EAPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.1% and 13.6%, respectively. EAPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.90%.

Eaton Vance Stock Fund invests most of its assets in common stocks. EAERX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities from companies in both developed and emerging markets.

Charles B. Gaffney has been the lead manager of EAERX since Nov. 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (7.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.8%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

EAERX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.2% and 14.9%, respectively. EAERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%.

